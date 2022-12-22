You are invited to watch Ep. 2 Life on the Spectrum Documentary!

Toronto, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks Canada is pleased to invite you to watch episode II “Life on the Spectrum documentary”. In this 20-minute documentary, they share lived experiences of autistic Canadians and their families, from coast to coast to coast, to increase understanding and acceptance of autistic people.

How: Click on the link to watch https://www.autismspeaks.ca/EpisodeTwo and subscribe to our YouTube channel at autismspeaks.ca/youtube

In addition to the documentary, Autism Speaks Canada is thankful to all their partners for collaborating on a list of other activities happening in December: Sensory Santa experiences by Cherry Hill Programs and Cadillac Fairview shopping center, MOVE by GoodLife Kids, Team Up Marathons, My Autism Guide, Autism Response Team and so much more. Visit their website to learn more. www.AutismSpeaks.ca

Triple Match Offer: Throughout the month of Decemeber, all donations made to the organization will be Triple Matched up to $50,000. Donate today at www.autismspeaks.ca/Donate to triple your impact in building an inclusive Canada where autistic people can reach their full potential.

Autism Speaks Canada is thankful to all the participants for trusting them in sharing their stories. For inquiries, please write to Media Request mediarequest@autismspeakscan.ca

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is a national Canadian charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

About Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada

Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada is a documentary series to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism. The first episode was released on April 2, 2022, to align with and celebrate World Autism Month. Based on the success, the second episode will premiere exclusively on Autism Speaks Canada’s YouTube Channel and social media outlets. It will be promoted throughout the month of December 2022.

