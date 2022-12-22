Agillic publishes Financial Calendar for 2023

| Source: Agillic A/S Agillic A/S

Copenhagen, DENMARK

Announcement no. 18 2022

Copenhagen – 22 December 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

  

Financial calendar 2023

Q1 20234 May 2023
Q2 / Half-year 202324 Aug 2023
Q3 202312 Oct 2023
Annual Report 202322 Feb 2024
Annual General Meeting3 April 2024

  
  
For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com  

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 22 December 2022.

