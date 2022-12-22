BBS's Management Meets with Minister of Economic Affairs and MP

English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Investor News, 22 December 2022 at 3.45 p.m.

The management team of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (BBS), including CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi, Chairman of the Board Jarmo Halonen, and Board Member Pekka Jalovaara, met with Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä and MP Mikko Kinnunen on Wednesday (21 December 2022) at the Finnish Parliament Building in Helsinki.



During the meeting, they discussed the future prospects of the company and the potential benefits of its solutions, both for patients and for Finland as a whole.

BBS, founded in 2003, has developed ARTEBONE® Paste, a next-generation treatment for severe bone fractures and ossification issues. The company is currently seeking CE marking for the product, which would allow for commercialization in the European Union.

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi