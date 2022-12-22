Emulsion Polymers Market Size is expected to reach at USD 78.4 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6%, Owing to Growing Application Potential in Coatings and Paint Industries

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emulsion Polymers Market Size accounted for USD 44.9 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 78.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Emulsion Polymers Market Statistics

Global Emulsion Polymers market revenue was worth USD 44.9 Billion in 2021, with a 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific emulsion polymers market share gathered more than 43.1% in 2021

Europe emulsion polymers market growth is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030

By type, the acrylics sector capture over 40.9% of total market share in 2021

Stringent VOC emission regulations, drives the emulsion polymers market value



Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1290

Emulsion Polymers Market Report Coverage:

Market Emulsion Polymers Market Emulsion Polymers Market Size 2021 USD 44.9 Billion Emulsion Polymers Market Forecast 2030 USD 78.4 Billion Emulsion Polymers Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.6% Emulsion Polymers Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Emulsion Polymers Market Base Year 2021 Emulsion Polymers Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, And By Geography Emulsion Polymers Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Arkema Group, DIC Corporation, DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Synthomer Plc, Trinseo, The Lubrizol Corporation, DSM, Allnex, Pexichem Private Limited, Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Visen Industries Limited, and Omnova Solutions Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Emulsion Polymers Market Overview

Emulsion polymers are extremely adaptable products that can be used in a broad variety of industries, sectors, and applications, including construction, food coatings, paper coatings, decorative coatings, and inks among others. Emulsion polymers have a higher molecular weight, polymerize fast, and are non-toxic to the environment. In the paper sector, emulsion polymers are employed to manufacture sheets, boxes, cartons, paper bags, as well as other goods. It is utilized in polymers such as stickers, glue, bands, windings, & hygiene items as a binding agent.

Emulsion Polymers Market Trends

The rise of the coatings and paints industry is one of the key reasons driving these estimates. Emulsion polymers are commonly used in the coatings and paints industry because they have low VOCs and comply with REACH & Clean Air Act criteria. Emulsion polymers are indeed utilized extensively in the paper and paperboard, the automobile, as well as construction and building sectors. The expansion of the coatings and paints sector is a major factor driving demand for the emulsion polymer market. Moreover, increased awareness of the concept of environmentally conscious buildings enhances the international market for emulsion polymers.

The unpredictability of prices for raw materials is anticipated to stymie market expansion for emulsion polymers. One of the biggest issues that emulsion polymer manufacturers confront is producing cost-effective emulsion polymers while retaining product quality. However, emulsion polymer producers have enormous potential opportunities over the projection period due to the use of bio-based emulsions as well as the expanding notion of green architecture.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/emulsion-polymers-market

Emulsion Polymers Market Segmentation

The global emulsion polymers market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and application. By type, the segment is separated into acrylics, sb latex, vinyl acetate polymers, and others.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into paints & coatings, paper & paperboard, adhesives & sealants, and others. According to the emulsion polymers market forecast, the paints & coatings category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Emulsion Polymers Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide emulsion polymers market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to an emulsion polymers industry analysis, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. This development is primarily due to the widespread use of emulsion polymers in coatings and paints and the automobile industry.

Due to fast industrialization and rising construction and building activity in nations including India, Japan, Singapore, & Malaysia, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most appealing market for emulsion polymers over the projected timeframe. Furthermore, the rising use of water-based emulsions in S.korea increases the demand for emulsion polymers in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the growth of the automobile industry in India, Japan, and South Korea contributes to the region's emulsion polymer expansion. During the projection period, government laws requiring low VOC emissions in South Korea and China will additionally assist the expansion of emulsion polymers.

The rise of the manufacturing and services sectors, combined with robust economic growth, is propelling the market for emulsion polymers in Europe and North America. An increase in investment in the industry of oil and gas supports the emulsion polymer market in the United States and Canada. The large automotive sector in Argentina contributes to the expansion of the Latin American emulsion polymer market. In addition, Brazil's thriving housing industry propels the country's emulsion polymer industry forward.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1290

Emulsion Polymers Market Players

Some of the prominent emulsion polymers market companies are BASF SE, DowDuPont, Trinseo, Pexichem Private Limited, DIC Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Synthomer Plc, The Lubrizol Corporation, Allnex, Visen Industries Limited, Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Arkema Group, Wacker Chemie AG, DSM, and Omnova Solutions Inc. To build a strong consumer market, these essential players prioritize product differentiation. Most of the leading firms have competitive strategies such as new product releases and increased manufacturing capability in order to maintain a strong position in the global emulsion polymer marketplace.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Emulsion Polymers Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Emulsion Polymers Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Emulsion Polymers Market?

Which region held the largest share in Emulsion Polymers Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Emulsion Polymers Market?

Who is the largest end user Emulsion Polymers Market?

What will be the Emulsion Polymers Market value in 2030?



Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related Reports:

The Global Smart Coating Market Size was valued at USD 4,131 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 26,727 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 23.7%.

The Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Size is valued at USD 10,149 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 21,853 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The Global Hydrocolloids Market Size accounted for USD 9,745 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 16,120 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com