AIIR CONSULTING APPOINTS KRISTIN STEVENS, PCC, AS LEADERSHIP CONSULTANT, TEAM EFFECTIVENESS

Philadelphia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR Consulting , a tech-enabled global leadership development firm, today announced that Kristin Stevens, PCC (ICF), has joined the team as a leadership consultant for team effectiveness. In this role, Stevens will lead the operation of AIIR’s Team Effectiveness practice, driving team coaching journeys and ensuring AIIR’s community of 75 team consultants are empowered to deliver high-quality client engagements.

With nearly 20 years of experience designing and implementing strategic team effectiveness solutions for executive teams, Stevens joins AIIR from Nationwide, where she most recently served as senior consultant for organizational effectiveness, managing the team effectiveness service line. Her background also includes years as a professional coach and independent consultant, providing business coaching, career development, and change management consulting for entrepreneurs and businesses.

Founded by CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner , AIIR Consulting is a global leadership consulting firm dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of leaders around the world. AIIR offers world-class executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness powered by industry-leading technology and analytics.

“I’m delighted to join the outstanding team at AIIR Consulting. The firm’s philosophy on teaming, combined with data-driven insights and world-class team effectiveness solutions, will add tremendous value to senior leadership teams. I’m looking forward to helping drive our team effectiveness programs forward as AIIR continues to grow and set the standard in next-generation leadership development,” said Stevens.

“Kristin is a highly respected and experienced leader with a proven track record. We are a small but mighty growing team, and at the end of each day, we know our work enables leaders to live purposeful, intentional, and healthy lives, which has a positive impact on their teams, their organizations, their communities, and themselves,” said Dave Gloss, Head of Team Effectiveness for AIIR Consulting . “As someone skilled at collaborating with senior leaders to implement programs and facilitate rich conversations that support team effectiveness, Kristin is an outstanding addition to our team.”

“AIIR has experienced tremendous growth over the past four years, due in no small part to the seasoned professionals that empower us to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said AIIR Consulting Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner. “In her new role leading our team coaching function, Kristin will play an important role in shaping the future of our company. Her considerable skills and experience will ensure that AIIR continues to lead the market in simple, scalable team solutions that unleash the power of teams.”

In addition to being a professional certified coach for nearly ten years by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), Stevens is certified in the AIIR Team Effectiveness Survey, DISC & Motivators, StrengthsFinder, Workplace Big 5, and Prosci Change Management. She received a Master of International Management, Beta Gamma Sigma, from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. In addition, she earned a Master of business administration from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Vermont.

AIIR primarily serves large global companies requiring an informed and seasoned trusted advisor to support their executive development and culture needs. The company’s international coaching community provides a unique combination of business experience and advanced business psychology to drive lasting behavioral change within leaders. Since the beginning of 2022, the AIIR Global Coaching Alliance has grown to more than 160 coaches around the wor.

ABOUT AIIR CONSULTING

AIIR Consulting is a tech-enabled, people-powered leadership development firm with clients globally. Leveraging business psychology, a proprietary methodology, technology, and an international community of expert coaches and consultants, AIIR delivers high-impact solutions that help leaders and organizations navigate their challenges and shape a better future. Connect with us on LinkedIn , or learn more at https://www.aiirconsulting.com .



###

Attachment