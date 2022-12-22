Stingray Launches Free, Ad-supported TV Channels with Amazon Freevee and Samsung TV Plus

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of free ad-supported TV channels Stingray Music, Stingray Naturescape and Stingray CMusic with two major OTT providers: Freevee (US) and Samsung TV Plus (Austria, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland). These distribution agreements grow Stingray’s audience over new platforms in new territories and add millions of potential viewers.



With this announcement, Stingray confirms a new partnership with Freevee and solidifies existing relationship with Samsung TV Plus. Stingray’s free ad-supported TV channels (FAST channels) offer audiences a way to access music and lifestyle content at no extra cost through free streaming services. Stingray’s content does not require additional subscriptions since it is fully supported by ads. Now, more than ever, Stingray’s offering reaches an even wider audience looking for quality entertainment.

“What attracts the world’s biggest entertainment content providers to Stingray’s music and lifestyle services is our expert curation and adaptability to varied platforms as technologies and audience needs evolve,” said David Purdy, President, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "We are thrilled to launch our free, ad-supported TV channels with new and existing partners to drive organic revenues and connect with an even bigger audience. With these new distribution agreements, we have increased our worldwide reach potential by millions of viewers.”

Fast Channels highlights

Stingray Music offers audio channels curated by expert programmers in all the most popular genres including rock, pop, country and hip-hop. The service is carried by Freevee and Samsung TV Plus.





Stingray Naturescape offers an escape to a world of stunning nature scenes, all set to peaceful soundtracks. The channel is carried by Freevee.





Stingray CMusic is the only channel dedicated to modernizing classical music on television by presenting great works in a music video format. The channel is carried by Samsung TV Plus.



About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com