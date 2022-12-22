Notification on the appointment of a member of the board of UAB Medicinos bankas

English Lithuanian

The Bank would like to inform you that in 21 December 2022 Snieguolė Kudrevičienė, who has been working at the Bank since 1993, was elected as the fourth member of the board at the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Bank. Mrs. Kudrevičienė works as the Finance and Risk Management Department director of the Bank. The Management Board of the Bank currently consists of the Chairman of the Management Board Marius Arlauskas, board members Igor Kovalčuk and Aleksejus Tonkich.

Snieguolė Kudrevičienė will start her duties as a member of the board when the permission of the Bank of Lithuania is received.

