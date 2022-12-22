Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB

English Lithuanian

The following decision were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius) on 22 December 2022:



1. The determination of the amounts of remuneration for the members of the Board of LITGRID AB and the determination of the budget for the Board for the year 2023 and the subsequent years

1.1. As of the date of the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the following monthly fixed amounts of remuneration shall be set for the members of the Board of the Company (Chairman) (excluding payable taxes):

Position Monthly fixed amount of remuneration (EUR) Chairperson (independent) 3 136 Board Member (independent) 2 352 Board Member (public servant), if the public servant does not attend and does not perform activities in the collegial body of another SE / SOE and/or ME / MOE* 1 881 Board Member (public servant), if the public servant attends and performs activities in the collegial body of another SE / SOE and (or) ME / MOE. 1 176

* SE – State Enterprise, SOE – State-owned Enterprise, ME – Municipal Enterprise, MOE – Municipally-owned Enterprise

1.2. To determine that in the event that a member of the Company's Board is elected as the Chairperson of the Company's Board or a member of the Company's Board is recalled/resigns from the position of Chairperson of the Board and/or a public servant is elected or recalled/resigns from the position of a member of the Board of another SE/SOE or ME /MOE in a collegial body, the remuneration of such a member of the Board of the Company is amended without a separate decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, taking into account the amounts of remuneration of the members of the Board of the Company determined above by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

1.3. To amend the part of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of 11 July 2022 "Regarding Determination of the Operating Budget of the Board Members of LITGRID AB for 2022 and subsequent years" and to determine, taking into account the remuneration amounts to be paid to the Board Members of the Company, that:

1.3.1. total annual budget for the year 2023 for the remuneration of the Board Members of the Company and additional expenses of the Company intended to ensure the activities of the Board is 87 000 euros;

1.3.2. as long as the amounts of remuneration of the Board Members and the principles of determining the remuneration of the Board Members set out in points 1.1 and 1.2 of this decision are in force, the budget of the Company's Board activity for the relevant year is determined and/or changed automatically (without the adoption of separate decisions of the general shareholders' meeting), taking into account the requirements of such budgeting and (or) at the time of the change, the positions held by the Board Members of the Company who meet the criteria set out in the Remuneration Guidelines and, accordingly, the amounts of remuneration to be paid according to them, adding 10 percent annual remuneration amounts of the Board members for the additional expenses of the Company, intended to ensure the activities of the Board, if the Company does not apply for a change in the size of the budget for the activities of the Board.

2. Regarding the revocation of the board member and the election of a new board member

1. From 22 of December 2022 to recall Algirdas Juozaponis from the board members of LITGRID AB.

2. From 22 of December 2022 to elect Mindaugas Keizeris, born 30/11/1980, to the board of LITGRID AB until the end of the cadency of the board.

3. To authorize the CEO of LITGRID AB on behalf of LITGRID AB to sign the standard terms and conditions of a Board member on activities in the Board of LITGRID AB, approved by the shareholders meeting on 20 of April 2022, with the newly elected member of the board of LITGRID AB.

4. To authorize the CEO of LITGRID AB (with the right of sub-authorization) to notify the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania about the recalled board member and election of the new member of the Board, to register the changed data in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, and to perform any other related actions.

The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager