The Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market size is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 18.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374151/?utm_source=GNW

Micro mobile data centers are typically available in standard prefabricated sizes, allowing data center operators to save money and time compared to the conventional method of erecting data centers.



Micro mobile data centers are suited for usage in applications, such as remote office and branch offices, instant data centers, and edge computing due to their small size and adaptability. The increasing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient, as well as cost-effective data center solutions is the primary growth driver for the micro mobile data center market.



The digital world depends on the capacity to create an amazing client experience at any time and from any location. This implies quick information access and a fundamental shift in how users see data centers. The majority of major companies have migrated to co-location facilities, private and public clouds, the edge cloud, and data centers that are evolving with virtualization and software-defined networks.



The shift toward Edge Data Centers is motivated by intelligent convenience, agility, and cost-effectiveness. A considerable number of IT firms believe that their environment has become complex as well as impenetrable.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are numerous delays in project completion. Due to disruptions in the supply chain of hardware components from key IT manufacturers, the market is anticipated to expand modestly in 2020. Nevertheless, demand is anticipated to increase due to edge computing, distant and branch offices, and instant data centers; hence, the market will expand gradually over the next few years. Edge computing would be the primary growth driver for the micro mobile data center industry. In addition, data center transformation has become a necessity as firms seek to cut their CAPEX in response to mounting financial pressures.



Market Growth Factors



The Rising Integration Of Plug-And-Play Data Centers Throughout The World



A company’s data center should be considered its beating heart. It is the location where important information is held, as well as the location from which it is distributed. As a result of developments in the current technological landscape, as well as the trend toward increased centralization among organizations, there is less of a demand for investments in conventional data centers. As a direct consequence of this, there has been a gradual emergence of a requirement for the installation of data centers that are both more compact and more effective.



Simple And Easy Implementation Of Edge Computing Applications



The demand for computing power is growing in a variety of different sectors, including factories, offices, distribution warehouses, and telecom clouds, amongst others. The deployment of higher-density micro mobile data centers featuring 8kW to 10kW of power per cabinet is common among telecommunications companies. Distribution centers that require a high computational power to manage inventory, transactions, and shipping data favor the use of micro mobile data centers since it allows them to process orders more rapidly and efficiently.



Market Restraining Factors



Limited Customer Purchase Options Due To Vendor Lock-Ins



The majority of the time, conventional data centers are constructed on demand and provide customers with the opportunity to personalize their space to better suit their needs. Users of a data center are given the capability, by virtue of these features, to deploy data center components sourced from a variety of vendors and to modify those components in accordance with the requirements of the data center as a whole.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Micro Mobile Data Center Market is segregated into Up to 20 RU (Rack Unit), 20-40 RU, and 40-60 RU. In 2021, the up to 20 RU segments garnered a significant revenue share of the micro mobile data center market. The rise in the growth of this segment of the market is primarily ascribed to the growing demand for smaller rack unit (RU) data centers in the defense, IT, and telecommunications industries.



Industry Vertical Outlook



By Industry Vertical, the Micro Mobile Data Center Market is categorized into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, and Others. In 2021, the government and defense segment witnessed the biggest revenue share of the micro mobile data center market. Micro mobile data centers are much smaller than large data centers and are easily moveable. Thus, they have numerous applications in the defense industry.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Micro Mobile Data Center Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America held the biggest revenue share of the micro mobile data center market. This is a result of the region’s early deployment of micro mobile data centers and substantial investments in technological breakthroughs. North America is among the most important markets for micro mobile data centers. IT and telecommunications, healthcare, oil and gas, and the military are progressively integrating micro mobile data centers into their operations.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Micro Mobile Data Center Market. Companies such as Dell Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation and Schneider Electric SE are some of the key innovators in Micro Mobile Data Center Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Schneider Electric SE, Dell Technologies, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Delta Electronics, Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group), and Zella DC.



Recent strategies deployed in Micro Mobile Data Center Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Sep-2022: Dell Technologies collaborated with VMware, a cloud computing and virtualization technology company. Under the collaboration, a new infrastructure solution would be launched that would offer greater performance and automation for organizations embracing edge strategies and multi-cloud.



Apr-2022: IBM Corporation announced a partnership with Airtel, an Indian multinational telecommunications service to offer edge cloud services in India. Together, they would provide edge cloud services to businesses through 120 data centers across 20 large cities in India. The partnership helps in improving the customer experience and business performance by minimizing latency as well as addressing sovereignty requirements and data security, which is critical as workloads increasingly shift to the edge.



Product Launches & Product Expansions



Oct-2021: Schneider Electric released Easy Micro Data Center Series, expanding its Micro Data Center solutions portfolio, for commercial and standard IT environments. The Series is created to deliver and contain all storage, computing, and mandatory infrastructure to support edge computing applications, reliability, affordability, and combining speed. Additionally, Easy Micro Data Centers are network enabled for web-based remote monitoring and can be deployed in any edge-distributed IT or computing location.



Sep-2021: Zella DC introduced the Micro Data Centre as-a-service (MDCaaS) offering, accessible to all of the active micro data centers. The MDCaaS transformed the way customers manage and utilize edge data centers by creating increased convenience and flexibility. MDCaaS consists of fire suppression, physical and cyber security, and cooling, as well as extended warranties, 24/7 support, maintenance, installation, delivery, and monthly reports.



May-2021: Vertiv announced the launch of Vertiv VRC-S, a fully factory-assembled micro data center. The product is designed for easy and fast installation at the edge of the network and other small IT sites. Vertiv VRC-S consists of UPS, rack PDU, cooling, and monitoring systems in a highly-efficient IT solution that eases and quickens installation. The rack-mounted cooling unit in the Vertiv VRC-S is planned especially for edge computing IT loads.



May-2021: Schneider Electric announced the launch of the EcoStruxure 43U C-Series Micro Data Center, providing the greatest capacity in the company’s office and commercial line of micro data centers. The product helped the organization to advance its operations and increase cost-efficiency, productivity, and absolute interoperability. The new 43U C-Series automatically switches between three cooling modes depending on the real-time needs of the system, offering intelligent cooling technology for energy efficiency and enhanced protection.



Nov-2020: Huawei released next-generation Smart Modular Data Center 5.0, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The solution is designed with a green and smart data center based on SmartLi inside, AI-Robot intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M), and a big screen visualizing the digital twin. With SmartLi inside any room can be converted into a data center.



Aug-2020: Vertiv released Vertiv Environet Alert, a new software that leads management capabilities and enterprise-level infrastructure monitoring to smaller data centers and edge facilities. The product offers easy-to-deploy, affordable, and uses solutions for small data centers and the edge. Vertiv Environet Alert offers vendor-agnostic, real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure systems and alerts the appropriate personnel immediately when those systems are at risk.



Mar-2020: Schneider Electric unveiled the Uniflair Rack Mounted Cooling 3.5kW, its first rack-mounted data center cooling solution. The DX solution is designed for rack-based cooling for edge computing and micro data centers where space can be at a premium. Uniflair platform would help businesses with their edge computing developments and initiatives.



Feb-2020: Dell Technologies announced the launch of the EMC PowerEdge XE2420 server, a compact, “short depth,” high-performance server designed for challenging operating and space-constrained conditions. The product offers a low latency, two-socket system, with the flexibility to add up to 92TB of storage per server, and four accelerators to handle growing business application demands and analytics.



Mergers & Acquisitions



Nov-2021: Vertiv took over E&I Engineering Ireland Limited, a provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, and its subsidiary Powerbar Gulf LLC, a manufacturer of electric utility. This acquisition would buildup Vertiv’s Portfolio of In-Building Power Train Offerings for Data Centers, Industrial Markets, and Vital Commercial.



Mar-2021: Eaton took over Tripp Lite, a provider of connectivity solutions and power quality products and enclosures for data centers, medical industrial, and communications markets. Through this acquisition, Eaton has expanded its power quality business in the Americas. Furthermore, Tripp Lite’s complementary product offerings will enhance the breadth of its edge computing and distributed IT product portfolio and expand our single-phase UPS business.



Geographical Expansion



Jul-2021: Huawei opened a new facility, an Arm-based data center, in its office in Moscow, Russia. The data center offers local customers access to its Arm-based Taishan servers, that has used Kunpeng 920 processors designed and manufactured by its HiSilicon subsidiary. This computer cluster would enable the customers and partners to test their software products, aiming to join the construction of a new open ecosystem. This facility is used to advance supercomputing development, open-source solutions, and the construction of the new facility.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vertical



• Government & Defense



• IT & Telecom



• Oil & Gas



• BFSI



• Manufacturing



• Others



By Type



• 40-60 RU



• 20-40 RU



• Up to 20 RU



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company



• Schneider Electric SE



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• IBM Corporation



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Delta Electronics, Inc.



• Vertiv Holdings Co.



• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group)



• Zella DC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374151/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________