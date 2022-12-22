Decision adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

English Lithuanian

The following decision was adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867, office address Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania) on 22 December 2022:

1) Determination of the amounts of remuneration for the members of the Board of AB Amber Grid and the amended operating budget of the Board for the year 2022 and determination for subsequent years

Decision adopted:

1) The determination of the amounts of remuneration for the members of the Board of AB Amber Grid and the determination of the operating budget of the Board for the year 2023 and subsequent years

1. „As of the date of the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the following monthly fixed amounts of remuneration shall be set for the members of the Board of the Company (Chairman) (excluding payable taxes):

Position Monthly fixed amount of remuneration (Eur) Chairperson (independent) 4 097 Board Member (independent) 3 073 Board Member (public servant), if the public servant does not attend and does not perform activities in the collegial body of another SE / SOE and/or ME / MOE* 2 458 Board Member (public servant), if the public servant attends and performs activities in the collegial body of another SE / SOE and (or) ME / MOE. 1 536

* SE – State Enterprise, SOE – State-owned Enterprise, ME – Municipal Enterprise, MOE – Municipally-owned Enterprise

2. To determine that in the event that a member of the Company's Board is elected as the Chairperson of the Company's Board or a member of the Company's Board is recalled/resigns from the position of Chairperson of the Board and/or a public servant is elected or recalled/resigns from the position of a member of the Board of another SE/SOE or ME /MOE in a collegial body, the remuneration of such a member of the Board of the Company is amended without a separate decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, taking into account the amounts of remuneration of the members of the Board of the Company determined above by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

3. To amend the part of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of 23 June 2022 "Regarding Determination of the Operating Budget of the Board Members of AB Amber Grid for 2021 and subsequent years" and to determine, taking into account the remuneration amounts to be paid to the Board Members of the Company, that:

3.1. total annual budget for the year 2023 for the remuneration of the Board Members of the Company and additional expenses of the Company intended to ensure the activities of the Board is 101.4 thousand euros;

3.2. as long as the amounts of remuneration of the Board Members and the principles of determining the remuneration of the Board Members set out in points 1 and 2 of this decision are in force, the budget of the Company's Board activity for the relevant year is determined and/or changed automatically (without the adoption of separate decisions of the general shareholders' meeting), taking into account the requirements of such budgeting and (or) at the time of the change, the positions held by the Board Members of the Company who meet the criteria set out in the Remuneration Guidelines and, accordingly, the amounts of remuneration to be paid according to them, adding 10 percent annual remuneration amounts of the Board members for the additional expenses of the Company, intended to ensure the activities of the Board, if the Company does not apply for a change in the size of the budget for the activities of the Board.

