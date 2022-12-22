The Global Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market size is expected to reach $301.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Component, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374140/?utm_source=GNW

IACS solutions are highly remote-operable and also allow for remote monitoring.



This remote workability differs in different types of IACS. The integration of the system with the plant floor also covers the integration of sales operations, R&D, supply chains, and compliance processes. Industrial automation and control system solutions require smart devices essentially for data gathering as well as secure networks to support communications and data transfers.



Primarily, sensors on machinery and equipment are used to accomplish this. IACS needs communication solutions, hardware, and software to convert the collected sensor data into useful information that triggers an automatic action. This could involve activities on the assembly line, including switching from one set to another.



IACS is also capable of autonomously regulating the production level based on data gathered in real-time and from distribution networks and sales. The most common IACS systems are basic process control systems (BPCS) and safety instrumented systems (SIS). A BPCS is essentially a system that manages monitoring and process control for a facility.



The system takes inputs from process instruments and sensors and gives output that is based on control functions and is in accordance with the specified design control strategy. The BPCS, in general, optimizes the operations in a plant to facilitate the production of a good quality product while maintaining the process variables within limits. It also provides a human machine interface (HMI) for control and monitoring, as well as allows event logging and trending functions.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The rise of the market leaders was aided by the increase in investment and future improvement and establishment of automation in the manufacturing sector. The production process in several sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, and heavy engineering, has become more digitalized. Therefore, integrating IIoT into manufacturing facilities became essential for linking devices and systems to a network. New automated developments were also aided by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing. Consequently, the pandemic positively impacted the industrial automation and control systems market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Advancements In The Smart Manufacturing Applications



The increase in smart manufacturing has increased the transformation towards smart factories or industry 4.0. The automobile and information technology are two prominent sectors that use smart manufacturing as they demand high precision and low error rates. The use of machines like robotic arms equipped with sensors has propelled the use of IACS systems. In addition, the growing need for standardization among various equipment and devices to ease interoperability requires more precision and optimized techniques, which can be delivered by IACS systems.



Rising Need For Productivity And Quality-Enhancing Systems



The provision of increased productivity is one of the essential benefits of IACS in businesses, as improving the production facility also helps strengthen the company. Speeding up production, for instance, enables enterprises to optimize distribution networks and procedures, which can ultimately impact customer service and sales operations. In addition, companies can maximize the utilization of resources in manufacturing lines since the IACS can effectively handle repetitive jobs like scheduling regular machine maintenance, recording batch information, batch changeovers, and more.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack Of Adaptability Of Automation Machines



Implementing machine automation techniques into the business tends to have some drawbacks. Most automation applications are not adaptable to complexities and, therefore, are Inadequate for complex or non-repetitive tasks. Even though machines increase redundancy, complex production has remained a challenge. There still exists a multitude of sophisticated or personalized production tasks that humans can only do.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the industrial automation and control systems market is categorized into HMI, industrial robots, control valves, sensors, and others. The industrial robot segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the industrial automation and control systems market in 2021. The extensive use of industrial robots in manufacturing processes is mainly driving the growth of the segment. Industrial robots maintain a continuous and smooth flow of work. Industrial robots have transformed the working environments by offering strength, accuracy, and operation optimization with efficiency and speed.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the industrial automation and control systems market is divided into DCS, PLC, SCADA, and others. The supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the industrial automation and control systems market in 2021. SCADA is a control system architecture that includes multiple graphical user interfaces, computers, and data communication networks. The system enables the supervision of various processes and machines.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the industrial automation and control systems market is classified into aerospace & defence, automotive, energy & utilities, food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, chemical, mining & metal, oil & gas, and others. The automotive industry recorded a considerable growth rate in the industrial automation and control systems market in 2021. Automotive manufacturers have adopted the IACS systems to manage their operational costs. Post-pandemic, the adoption rate of IACS has increased as a result of marginal profits.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the industrial automation and control systems market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment garnered the highest revenue share in the industrial automation and control systems market in 2021. The increased presence of manufacturers of the system and industries that could use IACS are accountable for the growth of this segment. There is also an increasing demand for IACS systems in emerging nations as the new companies hope to establish a strong foothold. Incorporating IACS into conventional manufacturing facilities to perform smart manufacturing has been a rising trend in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Group are the forerunners in the Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market. Companies such as Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Rockwell Automation, Inc. came into partnership with Cognito, an industrial data software providing company. Under this partnership, Rockwell’s FactoryTalk® software suite of next-generation edge connectivity to industry-tailored analytics, plant assets, and operations management applications with Cognite’s Cognito Data Fusion®, Industrial DataOps platform to design industrial data hub prepared for enterprise-wide scaling.



Jul-2022: ABB came into partnership with Red Hat, a provider of enterprise open-source solutions. Through this partnership, companies aimed to allow industries utilizing process automation and industrial software of ABB to enhance flexibly and fastly supporting Red Hat’s industry’s enterprise platforms and application services created on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Additionally, this partnership allows containerization and virtualization of automation software with Red Hat OpenShift to deliver enhanced ease in hardware deployment.



Jul-2022: Emerson signed an extended agreement with Dragos Inc., a provider of cyber-security for operational technology environments/industrial control systems. Through this agreement, Dragos would integrate its DeltaV DCS platform’s specific capabilities with Dragos platform, including asset characterizations, investigation playbooks, protocol dissectors, and threat behavior analytics to broaden Emerson’s abilities in cybersecurity assessment and increase threat detection and response for process industries.



Jun-2022: Rockwell Automation partnered with Bravo Motor Company, a provider of applied innovation around decarbonization. Under this partnership, Rockwell Automation would contribute to the supply of cutting-edge solutions for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries in the Brazil Market.



Jan-2022: Honeywell came into partnership with FREYR Battery, a company to provide industrial-scale clean battery solutions. Under this Agreement, Companies planned to deliver smart energy storage solutions to meet the demands of the extensive range of industrial and commercial customers.



Dec-2021: Rockwell Automation collaborated with Cytvia, a provider of life sciences brands. Through this collaboration, Companies would make an Automation and Digital Transformation Center based in Shanghai for training, demonstrations, and more.



Nov-2021: ABB partnered with Sevensense, a developer of an autonomy kit for mobile robots. This Partnership advances ABB’s 3D vision mapping technology and autonomous mobile robotics portfolio with artificial intelligence.



Oct-2021: Yokogawa Electric Corporation signed an agreement with NTT Communications Corporation, a telecommunication company based in Japan. Through this agreement, Both companies would adapt manufacturing execution systems and production control systems for application in cloud-based services and then grow these by the development of a shared-use OT cloud service.



Sep-2020: Schneider Electric came into partnership with Green Energy Options, a specialist in smart home energy. The partnership is aimed to advance United Kingdom’s journey to net zero homes. Additionally, Companies bring modified intelligence to the at-home energy management market, delivering momentum for widespread transformation.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2022: Honeywell launched New Advanced Monitoring And Incident Response Service (AMIR), an operational technology cybersecurity solution. The product is designed based on Honeywell’s exposure and knowledge in industrial automation and safety, security delivering enhanced cybersecurity abilities to the enterprise’s available Security Operation Centers (SOCs) to better the OT cybersecurity across the firm.



Oct-2022: Emerson announced the launch of the ASCOTM DPT Control System, a provider of reliable and accurate low-level particulate monitoring. This launch is aimed to created to leverage the performance and enhances the efficiency of dust collector systems and filtration.



Oct-2022: Emerson unveiled Version 15 of DeltaV™ distributed control system, which helps facilities digitally transform operations by enhancing production optimization and better operator performance.



Sep-2022: Mitsubishi Electric India, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, announced the launch of M800V & M80V series Computerized Numerical Controllers (CNCs) with new technological solutions. The launch is aimed to transform smart manufacturing in India. The M800V & M80V series is updated with features for customers to enhance manufacturing and quality power.



May-2022: Schneider Electric has unveiled the EcoStruxure™ Plant Advisor platform, a platform for the cement and mining industry. EcoStruxure™ Plant Advisor – Process Intelligence uses the Industrial Internet of Things, Artificial intelligence, and an open platform to better operational and sustainability effectiveness in cement and mining companies.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2022: Rockwell Automation, Inc. took over CUBIC, a company with expertise in modular systems for the construction of electrical panels. This acquisition combines CUBIC’s flexible and efficient modular system with Rockwell’s intelligent devices and industry specialization for the advantage of customers by delivering faster time to market, generating smart data to enhance productivity and sustainability, and enabling broader plant-wide applications for intelligent motor control.



May-2022: Yokogawa Electric Corporation completed the acquisition of Dublix Technology ApS, a company engaged in delivering engineered solutions to enhance the maintenance & operation of WTE plants. Under this acquisition, Dublix’s combustion control and boiler performance enhancement solutions to Yokogawa’s lineup of control, monitoring, and maintenance systems would allow the set of solutions to create both biomass power plants and WTE highly profitably and efficiently.



Dec-2021: Yokogawa Electric Corporation took over PXiSE Energy Solutions LLC, a software developing company. This Acquisition would strengthen Yokogawa Electric Corporation’s abilities in the monitoring and control of power generation facilities and support customers in the power transmission and distribution areas to achieve its clean energy goals.



Nov-2021: Yokogawa Electric Corporation completed the acquisition of Insilico Biotechnology AG, a developer, and provider of bioprocess software and services. Enhancing the development of the bioeconomy is one of the major problems within Yokogawa’s sustainability goals, and in order with the company’s aim to offer complete bioprocess solutions which help biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing.



Oct-2021: Siemens Smart Infrastructure acquired Wattsense, a hardware and software company. Through this acquisition, Wattsense’s SaaS business model and innovative technology stack accurately support Siemens’ growing digital suite for its customers.



Sep-2021: Rockwell Automation, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Plex Systems, the cloud-native smart manufacturing platform. The acquisition is aimed to broaden Rockwell’s cloud-native smart manufacturing portfolio.



Jul-2021: ABB came to in agreement to acquire ASTI Mobile Robotics Group, a manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots. This acquisition allows ABB to deliver a complete automation suite of robots and machine automation solutions, AMRs during the whole process of production, logistics, and consumption.



Mar-2021: Siemens Ltd. completed the acquisition of C&S Electric Limited, a manufacturing company of electrical equipment. This acquisition strengthens Siemens’s access to Indian Market and also aimed to build an export hub.



Jan-2021: Schneider Electric took over DC Systems, a Start-up that has expertise in active AC/DC microgrids, the complete range of DC solutions, and DC power conversion. Through this acquisition, Schneider Electric would combine its suite to help customers enhance simplicity and resiliency for relevant applications including public lighting, long-distance applications, and building microgrids in unreliable public grid environments.



Oct-2020: Emerson took over Progea Group, a provider of industrial internet of things, supervisory control and data acquisition, human-machine interface, and plant analytics technologies. This acquisition would strengthen Emerson’s embedded software and control offerings for infrastructure, building automation applications, and manufacturing.



Oct-2020: Emerson completed the acquisition of Open Systems International, Inc., a provider of operations technology software. Through this acquisition, Emerson’s specialization in power generation integrated with Open Systems International’s supporting software and reach within the power transmission and distribution field allows the comprehensive capability to monitor, control, and optimize operations in actual time across the power enterprise.



Aug-2020: Siemens Healthineers AG acquired Varian Medical Systems, Inc., a company involved in the field of cancer research and therapy. Through this acquisition, Siemens would enhance its expertise in research and therapeutics and support an increase in Siemens Healthineers’ equity increase.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Distributed Control Systems (DCS)



• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)



• SCADA



• Others



By Component



• Sensors



• Control Valves



• Human Machine Interface (HMI)



• Industrial Robots



• Others



By Vertical



• Manufacturing



• Oil & Gas



• Healthcare



• Chemical, Mining & Metal



• Automotive



• Food & Beverage



• Energy & Utilities



• Aerospace & Defense



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ABB Group



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Omron Corporation



• Rockwell Automation, Inc.



• Schneider Electric SE



• Siemens AG



• Yokogawa Electric Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374140/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________