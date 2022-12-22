PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22nd December 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/12/2022

Share Price:

£5.03		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/12/2022

Share Price:

£5.03		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/12/2022
Simon Coles25252,692
Katy Wilde25254,348
Alan Dale25252,780
Benjamin Ford25251,264
Nicholas Wiles25251,174
Mark Latham2525714
Tanya Murphy2525805
Christopher Paul25253,158
Jay Payne25251,965
Jo Toolan25254,261
Stephen O’Neill2525261
Anna Holness2525261

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

  

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

