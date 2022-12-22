PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd December 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/12/2022



Share Price:



£5.03 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/12/2022



Share Price:



£5.03 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/12/2022 Simon Coles 25 25 2,692 Katy Wilde 25 25 4,348 Alan Dale 25 25 2,780 Benjamin Ford 25 25 1,264 Nicholas Wiles 25 25 1,174 Mark Latham 25 25 714 Tanya Murphy 25 25 805 Christopher Paul 25 25 3,158 Jay Payne 25 25 1,965 Jo Toolan 25 25 4,261 Stephen O’Neill 25 25 261 Anna Holness 25 25 261

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138