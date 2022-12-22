The Global Hemoglobinopathies Market size is expected to reach $6.0 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Therapy, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374136/?utm_source=GNW

The synthesis of alpha-like and beta-like (also known as non-alpha-like) is maintained throughout the lifetime, so their ratio remains constant. In the human body, hemoglobin is used to transport oxygen from the lungs to tissues.



This happens as the globin chains enable the molecules to take up more oxygen in places with high oxygen concentrations and release oxygen in areas with low oxygen concentrations. Hemoglobin also transports carbon dioxide and nitric oxides. Hemoglobinopathies are a set of hereditary diseases. In these diseases, there is an abnormal synthesis or structure of the hemoglobin molecules.



For example, one such blood condition caused due to unstable hemoglobin that deforms or damages the red blood cells is called sickle cell disease (SCD). The unusual red blood cell breakdown causes anemia and clogs the blood vessels, leading to multi-organ ischemic damage and acute pain. Millions of individuals are affected by SCD, especially those whose ancestral origin is from Western Hemisphere (Central America, Caribbean, and South America), Sub-Saharan Africa, India, Saudi Arabia, and Mediterranean counties like Greece, Italy, and Turkey.



Bone marrow transplants and blood stem cells are used to treat Children with sickle cell disease. The clinical intensity of SCD varies, ranging from minor problems that sometimes go unnoticed to severe effects that need urgent hospitalization. There are medications for symptomatic effects. Also, newborn screening (NBS) can help discover SCD to lessen some of the disease’s impact on children and newborns.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all industries; it has forced healthcare organizations to concentrate the majority of funds and time on fighting COVID-19, due to a significant drop in the hemoglobinopathies market and many other sectors, especially in health and pharmaceutical, was reported. The interruptions in treating hemoglobinopathy patients were primarily due to the risk of infection in the hospitals. Special health needs are required for patients with hemoglobinopathy. The demand for several drugs and treatments has significantly increased during the pandemic. Still, due to the shutdown of factories and other restrictions, production was unable to meet the required needs.



Market Growth Factors



The rising cases of hemoglobinopathy in under-developed countries



There is a limitation in data related to the exact number of inherited hemoglobin illnesses, but still, they are certainly going to be a major burden for healthcare resources. The public healthcare system in under-developed countries is also improving, and with that, the survival rate of children suffering from these diseases is also increasing, which means more patients will be available for later treatments. Inherited hemoglobin disorder is considered to be the most common monogenic illness.



High investments in research and development



The growth of tissue-oriented, safe, and efficient gene editing technology has contributed to the development of various gene therapy types for hemoglobin-related illnesses. Gene therapy has the potential to treat patients. As new and promising therapeutic options appear, the overall cost of treatment is expected to get more affordable. Presently, an increasing number of trials to find the efficiency and safety of these gene editing and addition technologies to rescue hemoglobin production in beta laminopathies are going on.



Market Restraining Factors



Failure of the clinical trials and high risk in treatment



A hematopoietic stem cell transplant is currently the only available treatment for Sickle Cell Disease. This approach has evolved enough to have resulted in practice guidelines for its indication and management. But despite the numerous protocols, the number of patients treated with them is only a few. Moreover, the long-term side effects of solid tumors in transplanted Sickle cell patients are also an area of concern. Although there is constant advancement in the medical sector, there is still a lack of permanent treatment for hemoglobinopathy illness.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the Hemoglobinopathy Market is segmented into Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Others. The thalassemia segment acquired the highest revenue share in the hemoglobinopathies market in 2021. It is because thalassemia is a type of blood disorder that is caused by the alteration in the gene. There are two primary types of thalassemia. One is alpha thalassemia which occurs when the alpha globin protein gene or genes are missing or mutated. And the other one is Beta thalassemia which is due to the change in the production of beta globin protein.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution channel, the is classified into Hospital Pharmacy, Online Providers and Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacy. The Hospital pharmacy segment recorded a significant revenue share in the hemoglobinopathies market in 2021. Due to the composition of the healthcare services, which includes the practice, preparing, compounding, storing, dispensing medicines and medical devices, and patient counseling. Also, they have healthcare professionals like doctors and nurses for effective, safe, and efficient use. In health facilities, a hospital pharmacy is a specialized field of pharmacy which is a part of the patient’s health care.



Therapy Outlook



On the basis of Therapy, the hemoglobinopathy market is divided into Monoclonal Antibody Medication, ACE inhibitors, Hydroxyurea and Others. The Monoclonal Antibody Medication segment procured the largest revenue share in the hemoglobinopathy market in 2021. It is because of the sufficient medications available for the therapy and also because thalassemia patients show healthy recovery by monoclonal antibody medication. Monoclonal antibodies are similar to antibodies that a human body develops, which mimic the activity of the immune system. They are created through a process in which specific antibodies are drawn out of the blood and then cloned.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the hemoglobinopathies market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the hemoglobinopathies market in 2021. Due to the awareness programs initiated by the different organizations in which they spread awareness about the diseases related to hemoglobinopathy and the need to research and find new therapies for its treatment. Also, the rising immigration to the region from areas where this disease is widely found and the availability of new and enhanced medications are expected to fuel the market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A., Danaher Corporation, Pfizer, Inc. (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.), Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., Biogen, Inc. and Canthera Discovery Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Thalassemia



• Sickle Cell Disease



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacy



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Online Providers



By Therapy



• Monoclonal Antibody Medication



• Hydroxyurea



• ACE Inhibitors



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• Sanofi S.A.



• Danaher Corporation



• Pfizer, Inc. (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.)



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Bristol Myers Squibb Company



• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.



• Biogen, Inc.



• Canthera Discovery Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________