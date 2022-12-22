Smart Implantable Pumps Market Estimated to Surpass Value of US$ 3.8 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The past few years have witnessed increase in different types of cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure and pulmonary arterial hypertension. As a result, the demand for devices that help administer medication to patients suffering from these diseases in a consistent dose has risen. Smart implantable pumps have emerged as suitable products for administering these doses to patients in a bid to help them recover from cardiovascular disorders.

As per TMR study, the global smart implantable pumps market is estimated to advance at compound annual growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031.

New product launches are helping leading players in global smart implantable pumps market in gaining an edge over competitors and in generating new revenue streams. For example, Baxter International Inc., in August 2022, announced the launch of new infusion pump integrated with Dose IQ Safety Software with the ability to successfully integrate with electronic medical records in hospitals.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Smart Implantable Pumps Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64293



Key Findings of Smart Implantable Pumps Market Study

Increasing Product Demand from Hospitals Augmenting Growth in Smart Implantable Pumps Market: Hospital end-use segment accounted for large share in overall market in 2021. Rising number of hospital visits because of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing preference for implantable infusion pumps over other products in hospitals, and increasing number of hospitals in leading economies globally emerged as key driving factors for the growth of the segment in 2021 and, in turn, contributed to growth in global market for smart implantable pumps.





Hospital end-use segment accounted for large share in overall market in 2021. Rising number of hospital visits because of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing preference for implantable infusion pumps over other products in hospitals, and increasing number of hospitals in leading economies globally emerged as key driving factors for the growth of the segment in 2021 and, in turn, contributed to growth in global market for smart implantable pumps. Rising Demand for Perfusion Pumps Stimulating Growth in Overall Market: Perfusion pumps type segment held largest share in overall market in 2021. Increasing adoption of perfusion pumps, rising production of safe perfusion pumps, and emergence of new, technologically advanced infusion pumps are factors that played key roles in driving the growth in the segment and boosted the growth in global market for smart implantable pumps





Perfusion pumps type segment held largest share in overall market in 2021. Increasing adoption of perfusion pumps, rising production of safe perfusion pumps, and emergence of new, technologically advanced infusion pumps are factors that played key roles in driving the growth in the segment and boosted the growth in global market for smart implantable pumps Increasing Product Demand to Treat Cardiovascular Diseases Propelling Overall Market: Cardiovascular application segment accounted for largest share in global market in 2021. Key factors that contributed to the growth of the segment are increasing prevalence of different cardiovascular diseases, rising incidence of heart failure, and decreasing number of heart donors. These factors could positively impact future market analysis of smart implantable pumps





Smart Implantable Pumps Market-Key Drivers

Rising technological advancements worldwide has emerged as one of the key driving factors of global smart implantable pumps market

Increasing support from governments in terms of investments for research activities and reimbursements is expected to augment market growth during the forecast period

Smart Implantable Pumps Market-Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America is expected to witness significant growth in overall market for smart implantable pumps during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising adoption of technologically advanced medical devices and substantial healthcare expenditure in countries such as the U.S and Canada

Europe is expected to hold key smart implantable pumps market share because of rising incidence of various chronic diseases in countries such as the U.K. and Germany

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=64293



Smart Implantable Pumps Market-Key Players

Competition landscape in global market for smart implantable pumps is fragmented due to the presence of numerous prominent players. If new players enter the market during the forecast period, it could intensify the competition in overall market.

Few well-established players in overall market include Baxter, Abbott, Medtronic, Intarcia Therapeutics Inc., Flowonix Medical Inc., and Terumo Europe NV.

The global smart implantable pumps market is segmented as follows:

Type





Perfusion Pumps





Micro Pumps

Application





Pain & Spasticity





Cardiovascular

End-use





Hospitals





Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others





Regions Covered





North America





Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=64293<ype=S



Related Reports:

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market



Heart Valve Devices Market



X-ray Detectors Market



Hypodermic Needles Market



Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market



AI in Medical Imaging Market



Home Diagnostics Market



In Vitro Fertilization Test Market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaare 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

