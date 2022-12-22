The Global Headset Market size is expected to reach $239.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 28.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Headset Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Connectivity, By Application, By Price Band Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374135/?utm_source=GNW

Now one does not have to stand in one place to communicate or be confined to one closed environment.



Many designs and variations are available for the headsets. The standard headsets designs include a microphone on the end of the bracket positioned near the mouth and two earpieces. The earpieces are connected to the neckband or headband. This setup has resulted in a high-fidelity sound system. The ambient sound is very low when the ears are covered.



The disposable income of the people residing in metropolitan areas has increased with rapid urbanization. With the growing urbanization, the need for technologically advanced products also rises. As a result, people worldwide turn to smart devices such as tablets, smartphones and advanced wireless earphones to make life easier and adaptable to rising technological advancements.



Generally, in technical support centres and customer service, where employees engage in customer dealing while communicating as well as typing information, headsets are used. More often, headsets are used for video conferencing and communication within the game. While playing headsets are used by players to converse with each other, allowing them to freely use a mouse and keyboard to play the game.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has greatly affected the wearable industry in 2020, especially in the first half of the year. The major factor responsible for this is the supply chain disturbance because of the strict government regulations and restrictions during the pandemic period. Manufacturers of various countries had a large stockpile of raw materials used in the wearable segment. However, COVID-19 has hindered the production schedules of the manufacturers. The sales of these wearable sectors declined due to the lockdown in major economies, which resulted in lowering the delivery rates.



Market Growth Factors



Rising technological advancement in the headsets



The rising growth in the demand for minimal distortion in sound and varied styles for the headset has intrinsically pitched businesses for technological developments. The seamless connection in the music device and enhanced listening experience is made possible with top-notch features like near-field communications, & active noise cancellation. Near-field communication technology has made communication and listening to music effortless with just a tap on wireless headphones.



Fitness enthusiasts are driving the market



The headsets market is soaring the sales with the rising demand from fitness fanatics. The use of headsets while exercising is increasing to keep out the ambient noises. The utilization of headphones or earphones for exercise in varied climatic conditions, such as dust, and rain, has led the producers to make available more durable products. Manufacturers have also started to produce products with an ingress protection rating to provide safety against water and dust.



Market Restraining Factors



Many counterfeit products available in the market



The increasing availability of fake products is a major challenge for the headset market. The demand for low-cost goods, at reasonable prices has led to the manufacturing of economical counterfeit products. Consumers usually have a lack of understanding of the products due to which they often tend to buy cheaply priced fake products. They are unaware of the quality, or the brand leading them to buy similar products offered at a lower price.



Type Outlook



By type, the headset market is divided into in-ear and over ear. The over-ear headsets segment acquired a significant revenue share in the headset market in 2021. The over-ear headphones usually have big ear cushions that fully surround the ear and thick neckbands. They are generally the most comfortable design. They do not add much tension to the head as they are well-padded and easy to wear as compared to on-ear models. The over-ear headphones have better battery life and are portable.



Connectivity Outlook



Based on connectivity, the headset market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. In 2021, the wireless segment procured a considerable growth rate in the headset market. These wireless headsets use wireless radio frequency signals or Bluetooth to connect to a device. Bluetooth headsets are economical and provide mobility to consumers. Utilizing wireless tech allows them to move around freely. The wide acceptance of high-tech technology such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and SKAA technology has led to potential customers’ attention towards wireless headsets.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application outlook, the headset market is classified into personal and commercial. In 2021, the personal segment covered a remarkable growth rate in the headset market. This is because of the increasing procreation of headsets for fitness, casual, sports, virtual reality, and gaming for personal utilization of the people. Moreover, with a considerable rise in the work-from-home ecosystem, the number for personal headsets demand will also increase. This work-from-home ecosystem has made it mandatory for office meetings, conferences, and training sessions to be addressed from home which has boosted the personal headsets market’s sales.



Price Band Type Outlook



On the basis of price band type, the headset market is segmented into, below USD 50, USD 51-150, USD 151-350 and over USD 351. In 2021, the USD 151-350 segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the headset market. Highly developed characteristics like improved design, frequency response, and demand for value-added features, which include noise cancellation, & 3D technology, have influenced the demand for product ranging between USD 151-350. The products in the particular price range offer better quality, sound recognition, superior sound experience, and brand recognition against the products ranged a little lower.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the headset market is analysed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the maximum revenue share in the headsets market. This is because of the rising consumer disposable income in the region, particularly in developing nations like China and India. Major headsets, companies face tough competition from local brands in countries like India and China as the headset market in Asia-Pacific is price-conscious. Thus, the headset market has more opportunities for the growth in the Asia-Pacific.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc. is the forerunner in the Headset Market. Companies such as Harman International Industries, Inc., Sony Corporation, Logitech International S.A. are some of the key innovators in Headset Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bose Corporation, Apple, Inc, Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.), Grado Labs, Inc., Shure, Inc., Logitech International S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Poly, Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.) (HP Development Company, L.P.), Sony Corporation and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG



Recent Strategies Deployed in Headset Market



Product Launches and Expansions:



Oct-2022: Logitech G, part of Logitech International, launched the G733 wireless headset, a wireless gaming-focused headset. The headset has reversible suspension headbands, provides dual-layer memory foam ear pads, and is available in two color options. This product aims to provide gamers with high-performance gaming tools while taking a fun approach.



Sep-2022: Bose launched QuietComfort Earbuds II, a wireless earbud with a CustomTune sound calibration feature, that customs audio and noise cancellation based on the user’s ear canal’s acoustic response, and ActiveSense, a feature that allows user to listen to music and be aware of surroundings at the same time.



Sep-2022: JBL (a brand under Harman International) launched JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headphones, a gaming headset with a 22-hour replenishable battery, focused on improved focus and increased comfort for the user. The headsets are DISCORD-certified and works with both Skype and TeamSpeak.



Sep-2022: Logitech launched Brio 500 webcams and Zone Vibe headphones, webcams, and headsets intended to use for hybrid work, and would make work easy for teachers, architects, designers, etc. These two products fulfill the advancing needs of remote, hybrid workers, many of whom still lack the right equipment.



Sep-2022: Sony launched WH-1000XM5 in India, a premium over-ear headset, available in two color options, black, and silver, with 30 hours of battery life. The premium headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified, can be paired with two devices at once and is equipped with Swift Pair technology.



Sep-2022: Sennheiser launched Momentum 4, a wireless headphone with 60 hours of battery backup, Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, and built-in EQ. The product is also equipped with sound personalization features, providing users with an extraordinary sound experience.



Aug-2022: Grado introduced GS1000x and GS3000x, Statement X series headsets. The GS3000x is bordered by cocobolo wood, and equipped with the Grado’s most powerful driver, while GS1000x has a combination of mahogany and ipê wood.



Jul-2022: JBL (part of Harman International) launched JBL LIVE Pro 2 headphones, with features like up to 40 hours of listening, IPX 5 ratings, noise and wind isolation technology. The product launch reinforces JBL’s noise-canceling truly wireless product offerings.



Jun-2021: Poly launched Poly Voyager Focus 2, a wireless headset with features like Acoustic Fence technology, active noise cancellation (ANC), etc. The headset is available in two variants, Voyager Focus 2 UC and Voyager Focus 2 Office, both of which are Microsoft Teams-certified, and has a button that allows user to instantly access Microsoft Teams app.



Sep-2020: Panasonic introduced five new headsets within Athleisure and the Retro series. HTX90N, HTX20B, NJ310B, TCM130, and TCM55, these headsets are equipped with voice assistance, and noise cancellation technology. The new headphones bring together modern design and matchless sound technology. These headsets under Athleisure and the Retro series, fulfill today’s consumers advancing needs.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: Bose partnered with Qualcomm, a US-based multinational company, primarily into developing and manufacturing software, semiconductors, etc. The partnership involves integrating Qualcomm’s music and voice platforms into future Bose devices for a better and exceptional listening experience. This partnership aims to upgrade Bose’s products and technologies, to provide their customers with a better listening experience.



Mar-2022: JBL (a subsidiary of Harman International) collaborated with 100 Thieves, an American gaming organization, and a fashion lifestyle brand. The companies collaborated on Quantum ONE Headset, a limited edition, game-focused headset. This collaboration complements JBL’s objective to become a go-to brand in gaming.



Feb-2022: Sony teamed up with Niantic, a US-based company, specializing in developing augmented reality platform. The collaboration involves integrating Niantic’s AR technology and Sony’s audio technology for the development of headphones featuring auditory AR. Moreover, the collaboration involves working on other future and existing projects.



Business Expansions:



Jun-2022: Sony introduced INZONE, a new product line under Sony that focuses on PC gaming gear. The first offering includes 3 headsets, out of which two are wireless and one is wired, and two monitors. The brand launch caters to the demands of the increased market of gaming and esports tournaments.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2021: Logitech expanded its global footprint by opening its first offline retail store in India. The geographical expansion reflects Logitech’s devotion to the Indian market and consumers and aligns with its plan to provide consumers with an offline store to personally experience Logitech’s wide product offerings and make an intelligent buying decision.



