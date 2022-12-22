Paperclip Inc. Congratulates Regional Finalists in 8th Annual Collegiate PenTesting Competition (CPTC)

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc., a silver sponsor of the 2022-2023 Collegiate PenTesting Competition (CPTC), today congratulated the students from 15 colleges/universities for winning their regional events and advancing on to the final competition which will take place at the Rochester Institute of Technology from Jan.13-15, 2023.



The 15 colleges/universities sending students to the finals include:

American University of Sharjah (AUS) in United Arab Emirates

Brigham Young University (BYU)

California State University, Fullerton

California Polytechnic University, Pomona

Indiana Institute of Technology

Liberty University

Princess Sumaya University for Technology in Amman, Jordan

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai

Stanford University

University of Central Florida

University of Massachusetts Amherst

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at San Antonio

The University of Tulsa



The CPTC is an event in which the world’s top cybersecurity students gain real-life experience that will prove hugely beneficial to future employers, especially during the current shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the workforce.

Students began the competition within five U.S. regions and three international regions hosted by Stanford University, Tennessee Tech, Virginia Central University, University of New Haven, Augusta University, Durham College (Canada), RIT Dubai (UAE), and Masaryk University (Czech Republic). Each of the eight regions hosted up to ten teams of students. The regional competitions represented approximately 640 of the most talented and motivated cybersecurity students on the planet.

"It's an opportunity for students to practice skills, such as presenting technical concepts to a ‘client,’ through performing detailed testing against a fake company environment,” said Lucas Morris, Competition Director for the Collegiate PenTesting Competition. “The competition allows them to take what they've learned in the classroom and have a space to fully apply it. So many students are only able to test their technical skills before getting out into the ‘real world,’ but CPTC gives them a space to practice talking with management, working with a client, and working in a team."

“We want to personally congratulate the final 15 institutions and the students who made the cut,” said Chad Walter, Chief Revenue Officer for Paperclip, Inc. “They have clearly nurtured the best new cybersecurity talent. As a sponsor, Paperclip is proud of each team’s accomplishments. We look forward to the positive impact these contestants will have on data privacy and security.”

Paperclip Inc. joins other brands including premier sponsor IBM Security, Airship, Aventiv, Crowe, Hurricane Labs, Innova Colabs, Security Risk Advisors and Salesforce in supporting this year’s CPTC event.

In September 2022, Paperclip launched Paperclip SAFE, a breakthrough solution specifically designed to prevent data theft and ransomware attacks, both on premise and in the cloud. The solution -- trusted by Paperclip, Inc. for more than two years to keep its Fortune 1000 clients’ data safe – does so using encryption-in-use technology.

According to Gartner Group, “traditional data-at-rest encryption, as commonly implemented, does not provide strong protection against theft and data breaches. It is incapable of securing data in use and data-sharing scenarios.’”

Paperclip SAFE allows every organization, in every sector, to finally and permanently realize the true potential of their stored information. It is the ultimate unification of unbreakable security with unparalleled access, millisecond search/retrieval speed and ease. Designed for any company that stores substantial amounts of data, Paperclip SAFE is easy to implement, leveraging the SaaS approach to delivery and simple API integration. For more on Paperclip SAFE, visit paperclip.com/solutions/safe/.

For more information on the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition, please visit https://cp.tc/

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a software technology partner solely focused on providing enterprises with the most efficient means of secure document capture, processing, and storage of millions of documents for rapidly growing firms and Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Paperclip does so via leading-edge solutions that keep information digital throughout its life cycle. Paperclip offers an expansive range of cloud based B2B and B2C solutions that eliminate paper to deliver new possibilities in efficiency, communication, and ROI, each customized to specific industry and business goals. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About CPTC

Formed in 2015, the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition (CPTC) is a bit different than the standard technical cybersecurity competition. Focusing on education through competition, students are provided a fictitious company network to perform a simulated penetration test similar to those provided by professional services firms for companies across the globe. Using the same tools, techniques, and procedures, students are not just evaluated on their technical acumen, but also their ability to communicate with a client, present to organizational leadership, and document their technical results. Competitors come from diverse fields and have a wide range of overall experience. This environment, built by a set of international volunteers, includes custom servers, applications, documents, character actors, and interactions designed to look like a subset of a real organization, giving students hands-on experience of what pen testers do in real life at a real client.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stacey Doss, APR

Sagon-Phior

Stacey.doss@sagon-phior.com

949.285.2362