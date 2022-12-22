The Global File Integrity Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global File Integrity Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Installation, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374129/?utm_source=GNW





Employing a file integrity monitoring system has various advantages, such as the system’s capacity to track human mistakes, determine the origin of the attack, and manage and govern the data. File integrity monitoring is one of the most important IT security processes for authenticating the integrity of end-user, application software, and operating system files in order to safeguard the IT infrastructure from all types of threats.



In addition, this technology features an internal procedure or control to detect and monitor file changes by evaluating the application software as well as the operating system’s integrity (OS). The method for validating file integrity monitoring comprises comparing a cryptographic checksum with a calculated checksum. In addition, it aids in showing the information and reviewing the file to determine when and how it was modified.



File Integrity Monitoring is essential for safeguarding and sustaining infrastructures, such as websites and servers. This solution verifies the authenticity of a specific environment by determining whether the website’s files have undergone unanticipated changes. File Integrity Monitoring can be used to identify file modifications in web servers, operating systems, and online applications, like WordPress.



Even monitoring file-based software solutions, such as databases or configuration files, is possible. Organizations that employ a file integrity monitoring system are more likely to notice security breaches early on, giving them a greater chance of remaining online and avoiding serious harm. File Integrity Monitoring is largely regarded as a security solution for this reason.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic that was caused by COVID-19 has had a favorable impact on the file integrity monitoring market. This is because the significant number of cyber threats has increased in a variety of countries all over the world during the pandemic. The practice of file integrity monitoring has been adopted by nations all around the world in order to examine and safeguard their data. Moreover, various governments as well as national authorities provided critical infrastructure providers with guidance on how to protect themselves from cyber threats and cyberattacks. This was due to the fact that the majority of businesses were working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, all these factors played a major role in boosting the growth of the file integrity market during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Frequency Of Cyber-Attacks And Data Breaches



A data breach occurs when information is stolen or withdrawn from a system without the owner’s knowledge or authorization. Large companies and organizations are typically the targets of data breaches. The stolen information may include consumer data, credit card details, corporate secrets, and information related to national security. Despite increased protection, government and healthcare organizations are the primary targets of cyberattacks because of the valuable personal data they collect, which may be sold.



An Increase In The Number Of Connected Devices



The Internet of Things (IoT) is a technology that allows physical objects to connect to the Internet and communicate via a predetermined network. It is anticipated that the number of Internet-connected devices would skyrocket in the coming years. This novel framework has the potential to radically alter how humans connect, interact, and comprehend the universe by enabling creative techniques to interfere with practices at the single-molecular level and therefore by extending human control as well as consciousness with AI algorithms cooperatively sensing and responding to environments never before examined by any other paradigm.



Market Restraining Factors



An Increasing Number Of Complexities As Well As Security Risks In The Cloud-Based FIM Systems



One of the major factors that are hampering the growth of the file integrity monitoring market is the complexities involved with the usage of the cloud. Due to the digitization of paper documents as well as the long-term storage of information in order to comply with legal requirements, the amount of data that must be stored has expanded substantially. The expansion in data storage has become a major challenge for organizations, governments, small businesses, and people. Users may invest in external hard drives or new gadgets, but an increasing trend is to make use of cloud storage’s benefits.



Installation Outlook



Based on Installation, the File Integrity Monitoring Market is bifurcated into Agent-Based and Agent-less. In 2021, the agent-less segment acquired the largest revenue share of the file integrity monitoring market. The growth of segment is expanding at a very rapid pace because of its cost-effectiveness and lower user switching costs. The proxy agent is an agent installed on a management server or device that performs agentless monitoring.



Deployment Mode Outlook



On the basis of Deployment Mode, the File Integrity Monitoring Market is divided into Cloud and On-Premise. In 2021, the cloud-based segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the file integrity monitoring market. It offers numerous advantages to users, including simple installation and no upkeep. It eliminates the need to manage distinct agents for various security solutions, such as detecting policy as well as compliance-related changes across vast IT environments and for compliance with stringent requirements.



Organization Size Outlook



By Organization Size, the File Integrity Monitoring Market is categorized into SMEs and Large Enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprise segment witnessed the highest revenue share of the file integrity monitoring market. Government restrictions that are favorable to major businesses compel them to safeguard their data. The majority of countries have begun putting new laws on all organizations’ electronic communications as well as stored data.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the File Integrity Monitoring Market is segregated into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, IT & Telecom, and Others. In 2021, the government segment registered a substantial revenue share of the file integrity monitoring market. Hacktivists and cybercriminals constantly pose a threat to government infrastructure and networks around the world. As the world is becoming more digital and connected, a significant amount of government data is being shifted onto the internet.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the File Integrity Monitoring Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the file integrity monitoring market. The growing use of the Internet, the development of software and IT infrastructure in businesses, and the escalation of cyber-attacks are driving the regional market. Moreover, countries throughout the region are early adopters of new technologies, which is offering a number of new growth prospects to regional market players.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; McAfee Corp. and Trustwave Holdings, Inc. are the forerunners in the File Integrity Monitoring Market. Companies such as Trend Micro Incorporated, Qualys, Inc., Tripwire, Inc. are some of the key innovators in File Integrity Monitoring Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SolarWinds Corporation, Cimcor, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.) (Temasek Holdings), ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation), Trend Micro, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Netwrix Corporation, McAfee Corp., and Tripwire Inc. (Belden, Inc.)



Recent Strategies Deployed In File Integrity Monitoring Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Trend Micro came into a partnership with Beyon Cyber, a vendor of advanced private sector cyber defense services. This partnership aimed to strengthen the cybersecurity framework of Bahrain through its leading security practices as well as standards for improving threat intelligence capabilities.



Sep-2022: McAfee partnered with Telefónica Tech, the leading company in digital transformation. With this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate Telefónica’s McAfee Multi Access into McAfee’s offerings in order to offer more comprehensive device security-based protection to its customers.



Jul-2022: McAfee expanded its partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to provide Online Protection Software to UK Visa Business Cardholders.



Jul-2022: McAfee came into a partnership with Telstra, a leader in technology and telecommunications. This partnership aimed to offer easy access to the leading security solutions of McAfee to existing as well as new Telstra customers. It would allow the company to offer holistic privacy and security protection via its integrated range of services.



May-2022: LogRhythm entered into a partnership with REAL security, a private company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to offer necessary security tools to businesses intending to allow them robust protection against emerging cyber threats.



Mar-2022: Trend Micro entered into a partnership with Sherweb, a leader in cloud computing. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to provide more cybersecurity alternatives to their managed service providers.



Jan-2022: LogRhythm partnered with Softprom, a leading Value-Added IT distributor in CIS and Eastern Europe. With this partnership, the companies aimed to enable 26 regional countries to leverage the benefits of enhanced threat detection as well as prevention tools via the advanced Security Information and Event Management Platform of LogRhythm.



Sep-2021: Tripwire entered into a partnership with Nozomi, a leading OT, ICS & IoT security company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to aid businesses in reducing cyber risk through constant security controls spanning OT, IT, and IoT environments.



Jul-2021: Trend Micro collaborated with Microsoft, an American multinational technology company. Following this collaboration, the companies aimed to focus on the joint development of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions and integrate them into Microsoft Azure to provide combined selling prospects.



Jul-2020: SolarWinds teamed up with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to allow customers to monitor Microsoft Intune-managed devices through their SolarWinds dashboard to allow a single device view, impactful reporting, and extensive management features.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Oct-2022: Qualys took over the AI/Machine Learning Platform of Hexagon, an AI cybersecurity company. Following this acquisition, the AI and ML capabilities of Blue Hexagon would aid Qualys in converting a significant amount of highly integrated data into relevant insights for customers, which would allow them to explore and observe behavior patterns.



Sep-2022: Netwrix completed its acquisition of MATESO, a German software manufacturer. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its capabilities in password management while also strengthening its position throughout the identity and access management market.



Jan-2022: SolarWinds took over Monalytic, a monitoring, analytics, and professional services company. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its capabilities in order to provide improved support to its customers around the clock through a streamlined procurement process.



Aug-2021: Qualys acquired TotalCloud, a cloud workflow management platform. This acquisition aimed to strengthen the Cloud Security solution portfolio of Qualys to allow its customers to create user-defined workflows and deploy them on demand for streamlined compliance and security.



Jun-2021: Netwrix took over Net Technologies, a software manufacturer. This acquisition aimed to expedite the ability of companies to fulfill the rising demands for security, privacy, and governance of businesses all over the world.



Jan-2021: LogRhythm took over MistNet, a vendor of security threat detection and prevention technologies. This acquisition aimed to enable LogRhythm to offer advanced detection and response capabilities based on machine learning. Moreover, this solution would also incorporate user and entity behavior analytics, network detection, and endpoint detection and response data in addition to MITRE ATT&CK detections with the aim to address emerging as well as current security risks.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2022: Trustwave rolled out managed detection and response. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer a portfolio to enhance threat visibility, quick threat detection, and threat responses to its customers.



Apr-2022: Trend launched Trend Micro One, a cybersecurity platform. This product aimed to gain the traction of a number of ecosystem technology partners to allow customers to more effectively communicate, understand, and lower their cyber risk.



Oct-2021: Qualys rolled out two multi-tenant cloud platforms across Australia / New Zealand as well as the United Kingdom. With this launch, the company aimed to increase its efforts in order to fulfill the rising customer demand and expand its operations throughout the world.



May-2021: Qualys introduced Real-Time Malware Protection to its Endpoint Security Solution. With this product expansion, the company aimed to include the capability to detect and address complex threats in real-time.



Geographical Expansions:



Dec-2021: Trend Micro expanded its geographical footprint with the opening of a facility in Mumbai, India. The new facility aimed to offer a distinct environment along with superior services to its employees. In addition, the company would also continue to emphasize on BFSI vertical in addition to particular regions in government, including state data as well as defense centers.



Apr-2020: Trustwave expanded the reach of its Trustwave Security Colony beyond Australia, its origin. Through this product expansion, the company aimed to address challenging cybersecurity risks for its customers out of Australia.



