Gloves Market will worth USD 14.5 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Gloves market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the gloves market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material, product, type, end user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global gloves market are Midas Safety, 3M, Lakeland Inc., MCR Safety, Honeywell International Inc., ANSELL LTD., DELTA PLUS, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Superior Glove, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Cardinal Health among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide aluminium foil packing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Gloves are hand covers with distinct compartments for the fingers and thumbs. Gloves are worn to protect the hands from potential biological, physical, and chemical hazards. Gloves shield the hands by establishing a barrier between the skin on the hands and the outside world. Protective gloves and disposable gloves are the two types of gloves that are most frequently used by different end users. The automobile and construction industries, among others, utilise protective gloves frequently. The healthcare industry is anticipated to grow in reaction to rising healthcare costs, which is anticipated to increase demand for disposable gloves. As the importance of raw materials in providing high heat resistance, comfort, elasticity, and lightweight properties increases, it is anticipated that major market players will increase their research and development efforts. Given the prevalence of rashes, hand cuts, skin conditions, and bloodborne pathogens in a variety of industries, including healthcare, mining, construction, etc., where gloves are necessary for the prevention of these risks, safety regulations are predicted to drive the glove market over the forecast period. The demand for gloves is anticipated to rise over the course of the forecast period as a result of rising employee safety concerns and initiatives aimed at lowering injury rates in manufacturing facilities.

Scope of Gloves Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Material, Product, Type, End User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Midas Safety, 3M, Lakeland Inc., MCR Safety, Honeywell International Inc., ANSELL LTD., DELTA PLUS, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Superior Glove, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Cardinal Health among others

Segmentation Analysis

The nitrile segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The material segment includes polyethylene, natural rubber, neoprene, vinyl and nitrile. The nitrile segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Those with latex allergies prefer nitrile gloves because they are less likely to cause allergic reactions because they are latex-free. However, market participants are concentrating on creating novel, more functional, and affordable nitrile gloves. The growth of the gloves market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in demand for nitrile gloves from a variety of end users.

The powder-free segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes protective gloves and disposable gloves. The powder-free segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the upcoming years, several governments are anticipated to enact stronger restrictions regarding powdered gloves, which is anticipated to favourably affect the market growth for powder-free gloves. Powder-free gloves are expected to remain popular in a number of sectors, including the chemical, medical, and food processing industries.

The medical & healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end user segment includes food & beverage, medical & healthcare, automotive, electronics, construction and others. The medical & healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The gloves market is being driven by the demand for gloves from medical professionals worldwide who use them for examinations and testing and to restrict contact with infected patients. They also provide defence against germ transmission at work, blood-borne pathogens in the environment, and other pollutants linked to blood-borne infections.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the gloves include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Europe region witnessed a major share. Disposable gloves are now being used more frequently in the area as a result of rising health awareness and income, which is helping the market as a whole flourish. Disposable medical gloves are the best means of avoiding infections while performing surgery and receiving medical treatment.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's gloves market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2029.. Medical tests and treatments will be in high demand due to the nation having one of the highest cancer rates in the world, which will have an impact on the sales of personal protective equipment, especially medical gloves.

China

China gloves market size was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the top consumers of foreign LPG. Throughout the forecast period, market expansion would be accelerated by the increasing steps taken by the top authorities to provide incentives, start-up subsidies, and distribution licences to stimulate increased consumption and usage of LPG fuels, notably in the transportation sector.

India

India's gloves market size was valued at USD 5846.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 972203.18 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.95% from 2022 to 2029. India's glove market is being driven by a growth in end users as well as rising safety and hygienic concerns. As the healthcare and food industries expand, it is anticipated that Indian disposable glove producers would soon have access to attractive opportunities.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by rising demand for gloves in the healthcare sector to prevent cross-contamination and to maintain hygienic conditions.

