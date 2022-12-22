Peapack-Gladstone Banks Boonton Christmas Tree Sale Supports Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

Bedminster, NJ, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- This holiday season, Peapack-Gladstone Bank (PGC) presented its 2nd Annual Boonton Christmas Tree Sale to benefit charity. Held on November 25 through December 9, this sale was entirely orchestrated by Peapack-Gladstone Bank volunteers who took pride in making the holidays merry and bright for many local individuals and families. The Bank’s Boonton location at 104 Ely Place was the perfect backdrop to showcase a wide variety of live trees, in various species and sizes. One hundred percent of this year’s sales totaling $30,607 were donated to youth mental health programs offered by the Lakeland Family YMCA in Mountain Lakes; and each year, a new community beneficiary will be named.



The Peapack-Gladstone Bank live tree sale was reminiscent of past sales sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club, bringing back an old-fashioned quality and annual tradition to the community. “It was wonderful to see the large number of families that came out to enjoy the festive ambiance and browse amongst the 300 trees offered for sale,” said Robert Plante, Executive Vice President and COO at Peapack-Gladstone Bank.

“The Boonton Tree Sale is a place where families can make lasting memories,” said Daniela Oldham, Vice President, Retail Private Banker at the Bank’s Boonton location.

Through volunteerism and monetary and in-kind donations, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is committed to making a difference in our communities, not only during the holiday season, but the whole year through.

