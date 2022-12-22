Global High Flow Ventilators Market is Estimated to hit a Revenue of US$ 27 Bn in 2022 and Cross a Worth of US$ 67.6 Bn by 2032 - Growing at a CAGR of 10% | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc. Experts

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-flow ventilators market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 67.6 Bn by 2032, with the market growing at a robust CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2032. The target market is valued at an estimated US$ 27 Bn in 2022 as opposed to a value of US$ 25 Bn in 2021. Factors such as increasing cases of COPD and growing adoption by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are expected to propel the high-flow ventilators market forward during the forecast period.



Ventilators are essential life-support equipment as they deliver respiratory therapy to the patient. High-flow ventilators are a type of respiratory support system that offers a high-flow oxygen blend through a nasal cannula which is often preferred in cases of severe respiratory illnesses. Additionally, high-flow ventilators find primary application in the treatment of hypoxemic respiratory failure. Due to the high prevalence of COPD cases the market for high-flow ventilators is anticipated to undergo swift growth during the projected period.

The market for high flow ventilators is largely influenced by the growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases and other incidences of respiratory disorders. A general surge in the global geriatric population also contributes to the global rise of the high flow ventilators market during 2022-2032.

The rising number of surgeries increases the demand for affordable and high-end technologies in critical care which is expected to further aid the growth of the global high-flow ventilators market. The high importance of hospitals and medical emergency services also spurs the demand for high flow ventilators.

The market, again, gains immense demand from various end-use segments including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, long-term care centers, and others. Among all of these end-users, the hospital category is expected to contribute the most to the growth of the high-flow ventilators market during the forecast period.

“High prevalence of COPD cases, as well as other respiratory conditions, will likely propel the global growth of the high flow ventilators market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Budget restrictions and strict regulations may limit the growth of the high flow ventilators market.

Heightened demand for affordable and advanced technologies in critical care will strengthen prospects for the high flow ventilators market.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and will likely continue this streak of growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market for high flow ventilators owing to the growing cases of respiratory conditions and booming medical tourism.

Competitive Landscape

ResMed, Hamilton Medical, HERSILL, S.L., Tecno-Gaz S.p.A., and Essex Industries, Inc., among others, are some of the major players in the high flow ventilators market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on dynamic business strategies to strengthen their market position. These businesses are adopting both organic and inorganic tactics like collaborations and partnerships to expand their product portfolio. Market players are keen on integrating advanced technologies into their products to ensure rapid growth.

High Flow Ventilators Market: Segmentation

The global high flow ventilators market is segmented by modality type, end user and region:

Based on Modality Type, the global high flow ventilators market is segmented into:

Portable High Flow Ventilators

Trolley Mounted High Flow Ventilators

Based on End User, the global high flow ventilators market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Long Term Care Centers

Others



Based on Region, the global high flow ventilators market is segmented into:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

More Insights into High Flow Ventilators Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global high flow ventilators market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of modality type, end user, and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers are projected to generate high demand for the high flow ventilators market during 2022-2032. In terms of modality, the portable high flow ventilators segment will likely dominate the global high flow ventilators market. The growing adoption of these ventilators, which also comprise an integrated gauss meter, superior monitoring capabilities, and advanced modes, has resulted in the substantial growth of this segment.

Based on region, the high flow ventilators market in North America will present considerable growth during the assessment period. The target market accounted for the largest share in 2018 and will likely dominate the global marketplace during 2022-2032. The rising geriatric population, surging cases of respiratory disorders, and adoption of advanced medical technology are factors that propel the high flow ventilators market in this region. Apart from North America, the Asia Pacific region is also predicted to present notable growth in the high flow ventilators market due to a booming medical tourism industry. Thus, the global market for high-flow ventilators will likely be driven by rising cases of respiratory ailments, advancements in medical technology, and an improving healthcare sector during the projection period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

