Acupuncture Needles Market will worth USD 226.10 million by 2029 & it will grow at a CAGR of 8.4% till 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Acupuncture needles market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the acupuncture needles market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/acupuncture-needles-market/215/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, material and end use. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global acupuncture needles market are Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd., MeyerDC, 3B Scientific, Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliances Co., Ltd., DongBang AcuPrime, asia-med GmbH, Wuxi Jiajian Medical Appliances Co., Lrd., Changchun Aikang Medical Devices Co., Ltd. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide acupuncture needles market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Chinese medicine-based acupuncture treats a variety of ailments by stimulating particular spots on the skin with the aid of acupuncture needles. Acupuncture sites stimulate the central nervous system, which releases biochemicals into the muscles, brain, and spinal cord, promoting physical and emotional well-being. The acupuncture needle industry may benefit from an increase in the elderly population because older people are more prone to chronic illnesses and wounds. The rise in chronic diseases including diabetes, obesity, and autoimmune disorders as a result of antimicrobial resistance and sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking are only a few of the key reasons fueling the market's expansion. Surgical wounds are typically huge and painful. Acupuncture is increasingly in demand in these situations, making it a successful physical and psychological therapy for patients as well as a way to deal with post-surgical trauma. Additionally, because older people are more likely to develop chronic wounds and illnesses, acupuncture needles are used more frequently in this population. The market for acupuncture needles can gain as the elderly population rises. Numerous product improvements, such as needles fitted with nanosensors to measure physical, chemical, and biological qualities, are additional growth-promoting elements.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/215

Scope of Acupuncture Needles Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Material, End Use and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd., MeyerDC, 3B Scientific,Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliances Co., Ltd., DongBang AcuPrime, asia-med GmbH, Wuxi Jiajian Medical Appliances Co., Lrd., Changchun Aikang Medical Devices Co., Ltd. among others.





Segmentation Analysis

The Disposable Needles segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product segment includes non-disposable needles and disposable needles. The disposable needles segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The reduced danger of disease transmission between patients and low cost of disposable needles are just two benefits. Additionally, because disposable needles are more practical and secure, healthcare professionals advise utilising them, which raises the demand for acupuncture needles in hospitals.

Stainless Steel is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes silver, stainless steel and gold. The stainless steel segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because they are extensively utilised, easily available, and reasonably priced, stainless steel acupuncture needles play a significant role in the expansion of the global market for acupuncture needles.

Hospitals is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end use segment includes clinics, hospitals and others. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increase in surgical wounds following surgery, which will fuel the expansion of acupuncture needles in hospitals, medical institutions anticipate an increasing demand for acupuncture needles. Acupuncture therapy's capacity to lessen the discomfort linked to SSI wounds may also boost segment expansion over the course of the foreseeable year.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for acupuncture needles include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Due to a better expanding acupuncture therapy and centres healthcare infrastructure, it is predicted that the market for acupuncture needles in the Asia Pacific would rise fast over the forecast period. Acupuncture needle market expansion will also benefit from an increase in medical tourism.

Country Analysis:

Germany

Germany's acupuncture needles market size was valued at USD 9.01 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.3 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2029. One of the twelve nations that make up the European Union and have unique acupuncture treatment systems is Germany. The market for acupuncture needles is expanding as a result of the increasing demand for acupuncture treatments in the area.

China

China’s acupuncture needles market size was valued at USD 12.1 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.93 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2029. Chinese medicine called acupuncture uses acupuncture needles to stimulate particular areas on the skin in order to decrease pain. Acupuncture is also a form of traditional Chinese medicine, which explains why it is more popular in China.

India

India's acupuncture needles market size was valued at USD 9.8 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.24 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2029. Growing numbers of operations and chronic disease cases in the nation are fueling demand for acupuncture treatments to manage pain without the use of drugs, driving the market's expansion there.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for acupuncture treatment to relieve pain which is arising as a result of chronic diseases and wounds after surgery.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/215/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter





Browse Related Reports:

Smart Diabetes Management Market Size By Product (Smart Glucose Meter, Smart Insulin Pens, Smart Insulin Pumps, Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System, and Apps), By Type (Wearable Devices and Handheld Devices), By End-Use (Hospital, Home settings, and Diagnostic Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/smart-diabetes-management-market/258

Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market Size By Type (Internal Fixator and External Fixator), By End-User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Surgicals Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopedic-trauma-fixation-devices-market/257

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size By Biomarker Type (Troponin, Creatine Kinase-Mb, B-Type Natriuretic Peptide, and Others), By Application (Acute Coronary Syndrome, Congestive Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction, and Others), and By End-User (Pathology Labs, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/cardiac-biomarkers-testing-market/256

Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Size By Class (Optical Reagents, Contrast Reagents, and Nuclear Reagents), By Modality (MRI, Optical Imaging, X-ray and CT, Ultrasound, Nuclear, and Others), By Application (In Vitro, and In Vivo), By End-User (Imaging Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Life Science Companies, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/biologic-imaging-reagents-market/254

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Size By Product (Stress ECG Devices, Holter Monitors, Resting ECG, Implantable Loop Recorders, MCT Devices, Smart ECG Monitors, and Event Monitors), By Lead Type (5-lead ECG Devices, Single-lead, 3-lead ECG Devices, 12-lead ECG Devices, 6-lead ECG Devices, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/diagnostic-electrocardiograph-market/249

Cancer Vaccines Drug Pipeline Market Size By Product Type (Prophylactic Vaccine and Therapeutic Vaccine), By End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/cancer-vaccines-drug-pipeline-market/248

Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Size By Type (Allograft, Synthetic, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DMI), and Xenograft), By Application (Dental, Foot and Ankle, Long Bone, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, and Spinal Fusion), By End- User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/bone-graft-and-substitutes-market/247

Anti-Cancer Drug Market Size By Indication (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, and Others), By Drug (Cytotoxics, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/anti-cancer-drug-market/242

Medical Device Coating Market Size By Product (Hydrophilic Coatings, Antimicrobial Coatings, Drug-eluting Coatings, Anti-thrombogenic Coatings, and Others), By Application (Neurology, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Gynecology, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-coating-market/240

Aesthetic Lasers Market Size By Application (IPL Laser Treatment, Laser Skin Resurfacing, Non-invasive Tightening, Skin Tightening, Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty, and Laser hair removal), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029