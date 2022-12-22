Fortinet Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls, Placed Highest in Ability to Execute

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“No other NGFW comes close to delivering the same price/performance, consistent AI/ML-powered security for both on-prem users and remote users using SASE, as well as natively converged networking features such as SD-WAN and ZTNA. The key to FortiGate’s success is over two decades of organic innovation of our purpose-built ASIC technology and the FortiOS operating system. We believe it is this dedication to innovation that has led to Fortinet’s recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls with the highest Ability to Execute.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls, marking the thirteenth time Fortinet has been recognized in this Magic Quadrant. Fortinet placed highest in Ability to Execute and is recognized for its Completeness of Vision in the Magic Quadrant.

Fortinet believes that its placement as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls is a result of its ability to deliver:

Protection against advanced threats with AI/ML-powered security and accelerated performance with purpose-built ASICS: FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) deliver multiple AI/ML-powered security services, empowering IT to combat advanced cybersecurity threats and avoid business disruptions. Thanks to a unique, purpose-built ASIC architecture, FortiGate NGFWs are engineered to deliver the industry’s best ROI and price-to-performance across essential security services, such as IPS, antivirus, DNS and URL filtering, application control, and more. This advantage extends beyond the network to FortiClient endpoint agents offering unified in-line CASB and in-line sandboxing.

Powerful Networking and Security Convergence: FortiGate is more than just an NGFW. Via the power of the FortiOS operating system, FortiGate delivers one of the top Secure SD-WAN solutions, includes a powerful LAN edge controller, enables the industry's only universal ZTNA application gateway, and facilitates the convergence of NOC and SOC.

Integration with enhanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution: Organizations that have already deployed FortiGate NGFWs and/or Fortinet Secure SD-WAN in the branch or data center can seamlessly connect their remote users to FortiSASE for private access without needing an additional license. This integration extends Fortinet's existing ability to deliver granular application access with Fortinet Universal ZTNA by adding broader application access with SD-WAN to support the most comprehensive set of private applications running at the data center or public cloud, while also ensuring superior user experience.

Unified IT operations with centralized management via FortiManager, aligning siloed IT teams through a single-pane-of-glass: FortiGate NGFWs are one of several products that enjoy single-pane management, automation, and visibility across the entire Fortinet Security Fabric, the industry's highest performing cybersecurity mesh platform. This centralized management is enabled by FortiManager, and includes over 400 ecosystem partner integrations, simplified enterprise-wide workflows, and the maintenance of operational efficiency, while also delivering meaningful information to the NOC.

Higher performance, environmentally sustainable: FortiGate NGFWs not only deliver higher performance, they also require significantly less power, helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals and reduce the carbon footprint of their IT infrastructure. With sustainability being a top-of-mind business concern for customers, Fortinet is committed to offering high-performance, low-power NGFWs that enable enterprises to use fewer firewalls to accomplish their business needs and reduce costs for space and cooling in the data center. As an example, our latest NGFW, the FortiGate 1000F, showcases a 2 to 7.4x performance advantage and up to 7x lower power consumption.



Additional Third-Party Recognition of FortiGate

Fortinet was also recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report, which Fortinet believes is a further testament the role of FortiGate NGFWs in enabling digital acceleration for customers, made possible through the convergence of advanced networking and security capabilities.

In addition, Fortinet was named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls for the third year in a row, in recognition of the reviews that customers voluntarily submit about their experience with our FortiGate NGFWs.

Additional Resources

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Tom Lintemuth, 20 December 2022

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 615,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright © 2022 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCNP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.