Amid Growing Trends of Home Brewing, Wine Bottle Sterilizer Market is Estimated to Grow from US$ 1.13 Bn in 2023 to US$ 1.59 Bn at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2033 | Expertise data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wine bottle sterilizer market size has been valued at USD 1,132.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 1,597.1 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.



The outbreak of Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the Wine Bottle Sterilizer market. The demand for Wine Bottle Sterilizers has increased significantly as consumers look for ways to protect themselves from the virus.

Wine bottle sterilizer is an essential tool for any wine enthusiast. This simple device uses ultraviolet light to clean and sterilize your wine bottles, keeping them free of harmful bacteria and contaminants. Moreover, home brewing is now considered a free time activity which requires the utilization of a wine bottle sterilizer.

The increasing demand for wine globally is the key factor driving the growth of the wine bottle sterilizer market. The growing popularity of organic wines is also fuelling market growth. The demand for premium wines is being driven by increased disposable incomes and shifting lifestyle preferences, which in turn is supporting market expansion. With the increase in wine bars and restaurants, wine bottle sterilizers are anticipated to become more widely used.

An electric wine bottle sterilizer is an easy and effective way to clean your wine bottles. This type of sterilizer uses electricity to heat up a small element inside the device, which in turn sterile the bottles.

Key Takeaways:

Germany currently has a wine bottle sterilizer market share of around 21.9% in the global market.

of around in the The winery industry is the one that has a major use for this type of equipment .

is the one that has a major use for this type of equipment During the forecast period, the wine bottle sterilizer market is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 3.5%.

is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of In the North American Region, the wine bottle sterilizer market is dominated by the United States , with a global market share of 37.7%.

Region, the is dominated by the , with a global of In terms of the wine bottle sterilizer market size , the United States is expected to have a total market capitalization of USD 426.8 million in 2023.

, the is expected to have a total market capitalization of in 2023. During the forecast period, the UK Wine Bottle Sterilizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

There are many factors that have contributed to the rise in popularity of Wine Bottle Sterilizer equipment, but one of the biggest drivers has been the increased demand and consumption of wine in several bars, restaurants and homes as well.

Competitive landscape:

The top 4 manufacturers of Wine Bottle Sterilizer are Midwest Supplies LLC, Wine Guardian, The Vintner's Friend, and Presque Isle Wine Cellars.

The competitive landscape of the Wine Bottle Sterilizer market is quite fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and medium-sized players. The key players in the market are focused on expanding their product portfolio and geographical reach to gain a competitive edge over their peers. The leading players in the market are also investing in research & development activities to develop innovative products.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Wine Guardian pronounced the addition of a first-hand ductless split wine room cooling system to their collection. It was shaped explicitly for deployment in wine walls, where it provides the best cooling and ventilation to sustain long-term storage settings for assortments of excessive wine.

In January 2021, the multi-functional dryer was announced by Aquatech BM. It has an abundant capacity and is easy to use. It also qualifies for rapid evaporation.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Wine Bottle SterilizerF presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023-2033.

The study provides valuable insight on the Wine Bottle Sterilizer market based on by Type (Electric, and Non-electric), by Material (Plastic, Glass, and Metal), by Application (Wineries, Restaurants, Bars, and Hotels), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Speciality Stores, Convenience Stores, and E-commerce Websites).

Wine Bottle Sterilizer Market Segmentation

By Type:

Electric UV Microwave Ozone sterilizers

Non-electric



By Material:

Plastic

Glass

Material



By Application:

Wineries

Restaurants

Bars

Hotels

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

Convenience Stores

E-commerce Websites

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

MEA

