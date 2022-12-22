Ryvu Therapeutics Announces Closing of Equity Offering with Gross Proceeds Over PLN 250 Million

KRAKOW, Poland, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryvu Therapeutics [WSE:RVU], a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced the completion of its public offering of 4,764,674 Series J common shares (“Public Offering”).



As a result of the Public Offering, Ryvu has obtained gross proceeds of PLN 250.3 million from institutional and individual investors as well as BioNTech and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

The transaction was the largest public offering of shares on the Polish capital market since February 2022 and the largest-ever capital-raising transaction by a Polish biotechnology company.

Considering all funds secured – including collaboration payments, European Investment Bank funding, and grants - the Company will have approximately PLN 500 million at its disposal to implement its development plans for 2022-2024.

“We are pleased with the results of the offering. There was a very high interest from investors. Both existing Ryvu shareholders and new investors took part in the transaction. Not only financial investors but also industry investors, such as BioNTech and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, invested in the Company, which supports the potential of Ryvu’s pipeline, including our lead RVU120,” said Pawel Przewiezlikowski, co-founder, the largest shareholder and CEO of Ryvu Therapeutics.

BioNTech received 1,917,437 shares or approximately 40% of the shares issued as part of the Public Offering. BioNTech is a global immunotherapy company and has gained recognition by developing the first approved Covid-19 vaccine. As part of the collaboration previously announced on November 30, 2022, BioNTech committed to investing EUR 20 million in this share issue, which subsequently was converted to an investment of approximately PLN 94 million.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP) acquired 80,181 shares in the equity issue for approximately PLN 4.5 million. LLS TAP has been supporting the development of RVU120 since 2017. This equity investment by LLS TAP was the result of an amendment to the existing partnership whereby certain future contingent funding milestone payments due to Ryvu were converted to this equity investment.

Ryvu's Chief Executive Officer, Pawel Przewiezlikowski, bought 182,000 shares in the share issue for approximately PLN 10 million. Augebit FIZ fund, whose investment committee includes Dr. Tadeusz Wesolowski, one of the first investors in Ryvu and a member of the Supervisory Board, bought 240,000 shares for approximately PLN 13 million.

The allocation of the offered shares took place on December 22, 2022. The expected listing date of the Series J shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange is expected in January 2023 pending regulatory approvals.

The Company will use the funds raised in the public offering to implement its Development Plans for 2023-2024, focused on maximizing the value of the Company for the Shareholders:

broad development of RVU120,

support of development of SEL24 by the Menarini Group,

focus on synthetic lethality projects,

acceleration of the portfolio of early-stage projects.

The Investment Firm and Global Coordinator in the process and transaction was Trigon Dom Maklerski, and the co-bookrunner was Biuro Maklerskie mBank. The Company's legal advisor in this transaction was Chabasiewicz Kowalska i Wspólnicy. Blume Advisory was responsible for communications with the capital market.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next-generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS TAP is a strategic venture philanthropy initiative that builds business alliances and collaborations with biotechnology companies to identify potential breakthrough therapies with the ability to change the standard of care. LLS TAP funds late-stage preclinical studies, and proof of concept or registrational clinical trials to help advance therapeutics along the drug development and approval pathway. LLS TAP accepts funding applications on a rolling basis from companies with innovative science that has a high potential to improve patient lives. To learn more, visit https://www.lls.org/therapy-acceleration-program. Follow LLS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small-molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu's most advanced programs are RVU120 — a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors — and SEL24 (MEN1703), a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia. Ryvu Therapeutics has signed multiple partnering and licensing deals with global companies, including BioNTech, Exelixis, Galapagos, Menarini group and Merck.

The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kraków, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of the sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

