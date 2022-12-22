Ignitis Group wind farm secured incentive tariff in Poland

Silesia 2 wind farm, owned by Ignitis renewables, a subsidiary of Ignitis Group, has secured a Contract for Difference incentive tariff for a portion of the wind farm’s annual electricity output in the Polish auction system for renewables.

Indexed yearly for an inflation, 274.99 PLN/MWh (59 EUR/MWh) tariff has been secured for 35% of the total planned electricity production during a 15-year tariff period and will significantly reduce electricity price volatility risk. The remaning electricity volume of the wind farm will be either realized on the market or contracted via long term energy sale agreements.

A 137 MW installed capacity Silesia 2 wind farm is currently under construction with an estimated COD in 2024.

The closing of Silesia 2 acquisition transaction took place in November 2022 – as previously announced ( link ) – and is a significant step forward towards the Ignitis Group‘s objective to reach 4 GW of installed Green Generation capacity by 2030 as set out in the strategy ( link ). With this acquisition, total Ignitis Group’s portfolio of green generation projects in operations, construction and development amounts to around 4.8 GW.

