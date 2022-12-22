JUNGLEBOOKCRYPTO - Introducing JBC token and its All-in-one ecosystem, changing the cryptosphere

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The JBC Token is on the horizon and the team have been very busy working away making sure that the best features are available upon launch.





JungleBookCrypto (JBC) Token is the main token powering the JBC ecosystem. JBC has already released its V1 app on IOS and Android with staking, sending, receiving and storing, but now they've moved on to the full next Gen system.

The JBC ecosystem is fully focused on bridging smart home features and every day life into the digital world. Offering Home solutions such as WIFI Security cameras, smart lighting, remote garage door openers, cloud storage and much more combined into a fully featured Defi Project. Not only is JBC aiming for a suite of Home Solutions but they also have multiple known factors in the project that will feel familiar to investors and traders.







JBC is a fully registered Company in Australia. With all utilities that have followed the development process of the roadmap with accurate time management, users and investors will fully understand that this is a fuly functioning ecosystem that delivers on its promises. The combination of physical and digital sales together with multiple unique features of JBC, will be one of the first fully deployed and self-maintaining business in the industry.

Here are some of the features you can expect to play with during and post launch:

JBC SMART:

JBCs debut product coming soon to the market place is JBC Smart Solutions.

The JBC pride and joy brings brings security and home automation straight to the home or office, offering a suite of smart tech to make life easier and more secure.

The JBC Smart range will is showing off a wide range of goods such as:

- WiFi Security cameras

- Smart lighting

- Remote garage door openers

- Cloud Storage

With all servers encrypted p2p and data is only accessible by the registered user, with no access via third parties, they brag about fantastic security and ease of use.

JBC MARKETPLACE:

Next up, it's The JBC Store, Aka JBC Marketplace. While JBC has established it's own range of in-house made goodies and gadgets to buy, users can also list their own merchandise as well. Offering both physical and digital items to sell with a small percentage fee on each sale.



Users can make purchases in fiat or are able to connect their JBC wallets in order to make discounted purchases using the native JBC token.

JBC HYBRID:

JBC is excited to offer its All-in-one hybrid swap with over 70 tokens, spanning three main chains (BSC, ETH, MATIC).

Giving users full control over their funds, while still striving to give users support with any technical issues that may arise.

With fees taken from each transaction and distributed to the users with 40 percent of the fees going direct to stakers and the rest going to upgrades, upkeep and buybacks, users can be excited to stake and earn from the activity in the ecosystem.

The JBC crew are aiming for transparency, so all transactions will be able to be viewed on the blockchain.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, Jbc has much much more in store for their users.

JUNGLEBOOKCRYPTO (JBC)

Website: http://www.junglebookcrypto.com/



TG: https://t.me/JungleBookCrypto



Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jbc_hub



App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jungle.wallet (new one coming)

Contract: 0xD10c40eae9B675EEAAF20C84E5D274aBC109281F (launching eta Q1 2023)