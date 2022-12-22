Wakefield BioChar Enters the Carbon Market Under an Agreement With Puro.earth

VALDOSTA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wakefield BioChar, an innovative manufacturer of renewable products made from wood biomass, has successfully completed a rigorous certification process conducted by the Puro Standard, the leading carbon crediting program for carbon removal, to verify its biochar as a carbon removal tool. Wakefield BioChar is now certified to sell digital tradable assets called CO 2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) in the carbon markets under an agreement with Puro.earth. This certification represents a major milestone as Wakefield BioChar has become the largest capacity biochar-based CORC supplier in the U.S.

The Puro.earth certification is a rigorous verification process that confirmed Wakefield's biochar is truly carbon net-negative and complies with Puro Standard's methodology requirements, including environmental safeguards. Independent assessors audited Wakefield BioChar's production and distribution to validate the accuracy of the company's data. The audit considers product lifecycle, requires scientific measurement and quantification of the removed CO 2 , and its duration of storage. The verified volume of extra carbon absorbed in the biochar is then issued CORCs for every metric ton of CO 2 removed and stored.

"The confirmation of Wakefield's impact on our environment through the LCA managed by Accend is wholly critical to our vision of creating a better world," said Tony Marrero, CEO of Wakefield BioChar. "We are proud to utilize FSC Certified pre-consumer wood waste, which otherwise creates a significant environmental liability, to create beneficial soil health amendments, filtration and remediation solutions. The undeniable value of creating better soil for agriculture and improving the health of our society for generations to come energizes the Wakefield team to reach its massive potential. We are thankful for Puro.earth's partnership to share this story with its climate-positive Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) commodity."

"Biochar is recognized in the IPCC report as a route to terrestrial carbon storage. Puro.earth is glad to welcome Wakefield BioChar to offer its CORCs to responsible corporations that want to remove their carbon emissions. The large volume of CORCs increases much-needed supply in the carbon markets," said Marianne Tikkanen, Head of Carbon Crediting Program at Puro.earth.

Wakefield BioChar's wood-based biochar captures carbon through a pyrolysis production method that creates a stable carbon storage solution. When incorporated into soil, biochar will not decompose for 100s of years. This stable soil conditioner elevates the soil health for generations of farmers, growers and backyard gardens. Biochar's direct benefits to the soil include nutrient retention, improved water-holding capacity, and increased aeration.

Puro.earth is the world's leading carbon crediting platform for carbon removal. Puro.earth provides carbon removal as a service, helping corporate buyers create a long-term procurement portfolio to neutralize their carbon footprint and reach net zero. The Puro Standard focuses solely on verified net-negative technologies that can remove carbon at an industrial scale and store it for a minimum of 100 years. In 2021, Nasdaq announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Puro.earth.

About Wakefield BioChar

Wakefield BioChar, based in Valdosta, GA, knows that a better garden starts with better, healthier soil. Too many treatments and chemicals deplete nutrients and degrade soil quality over time. And sadly, many traditional treatments have unintended consequences for our planet. That's why so many gardeners weed, water, and fertilize, but still don't get the results they want. With Wakefield soil conditioners, you will increase microbial activity and absorb water and nitrogen to improve your soil health. And, biochar returns carbon to the earth, reducing greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere! Better Soil. Better World. https://www.wakefieldbiochar.com

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world's leading carbon crediting platform for carbon removal. Our mission is to mobilize the economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions. We do this by helping voluntary corporate buyers accelerate carbon dioxide removal at an industrial global scale. Through the Puro Standard, we create carbon credit methodologies for processes that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for at least 100 years. We then certify suppliers that run those processes and issue digital tradable CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) into the public Puro Registry per metric ton of carbon dioxide removed. CORCs are then purchased directly from suppliers or via sales channel partners by ambitious corporations, like our customers Microsoft, Shopify, and Zurich Insurance, to help reverse climate change and neutralize their residual carbon emissions. With Puro Accelerate, our program to scale the carbon removal ecosystem, we assist suppliers who require financing to launch or expand operations to secure funding through CORC advance market commitments and prepayments. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth, and together, we are driving forward the carbon removal industry, enabling new revenue streams to accelerate its growth. Visit us at https://puro.earth or on LinkedIn Puro.earth and Twitter @PuroCO2Removal.

