Galapagos announces changes to Executive Committee

Mechelen, Belgium; 22 December 2022, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced changes in the Executive Committee effective 1 January 2023.



Dr. Walid Abi-Saab has decided to retire from the company as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective 31 December 2022. He will stay with Galapagos until 31 May 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

The company also announces the retirement of André Hoekema who joined Galapagos in 2005 as Chief Business Officer and member of the Executive Committee.

Dr. Paul Stoffels1, CEO and Chairman of Galapagos said: “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Walid and André for their commitment and contributions throughout the years. Walid joined the company in early 2017 and led it through a critical and transformative phase, including the successful completion of the Phase 3 studies of filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis. We recognize his important contribution to building out the development organization and to bringing our company to the fully integrated biotech that we are today. Since joining Galapagos as a pre-IPO company in 2005, André has led the business development function and played an important role in the company’s growth through a large series of pharma partnerships, including the Gilead collaboration.”

The company anticipates announcing a Head of R&D and Executive Committee member in the first half of 2023. Until such appointment, Dr. Paul Stoffels1 will act as Head of R&D ad interim. Additionally, the company’s senior leadership team has been strengthened with key hires and internal promotions in Research, Development, Business Development and Commercial.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Galapagos appointed two new members to the Executive Committee:

Ms. Annelies Missotten, Chief Human Resources Officer Annelies joined Galapagos early 2018 from GSK, where she was HR Business Leader of Global Vaccines Commercial & Global Vaccines Strategic Partnerships

Ms. Valeria Cnossen, General Counsel, also responsible for Compliance & Ethics, the Corporate Secretary Office and Intellectual Property Valeria joined Galapagos in August 2022. She previously was General Counsel of the Consumer Health Group of Johnson & Johnson and held leadership roles in the Pharmaceuticals Group and Medical Devices Group of Johnson & Johnson



“I am very pleased that our Executive Committee is strengthened with key strategic positions to help drive future growth. Annelies and Valeria bring a wealth of expertise and will be instrumental in setting and executing on our human capital strategy and our corporate governance,” commented Dr. Paul Stoffels, CEO and Chairman of Galapagos.

1 Acting via Stoffels IMC BV





