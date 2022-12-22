EverWind Fuels Announces Memorandum of Understanding for Crown Land Leases to Power its Green Hydrogen Hub in Nova Scotia

EverWind is successful proponent in Provincial request for applications to exclusively pursue leases for Crown Land to develop wind farm by 2026 to power gigawatt-scale production of green hydrogen and ammonia

EverWind and Mi’kmaq partners Paqtnkek (Bayside Corporate), Membertou, and Potlotek continue to execute on the Canada-Germany Hydrogen Partnership goals, with the support of Nova Scotia under Premier Houston’s leadership

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels Company (“EverWind”), a developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Atlantic Canada, announced it was successful in its response to the Province of Nova Scotia’s request for applications (RFA) to commence the process to lease Crown Land to provide power to its multi-phase green hydrogen hub development project at Point Tupper. EverWind and the Province of Nova Scotia have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in respect of the process for EverWind to exclusively apply for and obtain a lease of the Crown Land subject to the MOU. Such Crown Land is projected to support the development of approximately two gigawatts of onshore wind generation capacity. The intended onshore wind farm will enable EverWind to reach 1 million tonnes of annual green ammonia production capacity by 2026.



Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind commented: “The MOU for the lease of Crown Land for onshore wind farm development is a crucial step forward for EverWind to develop gigawatt-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production. We are humbled by the trust the Honourable Tim Houston and Minister Tory Rushton have placed in our team to deliver this generational opportunity for Nova Scotia to become a green energy leader. We thank them for spearheading an expedited process for obtaining Crown Land leases. We appreciate the Province’s commitment to a fair, equitable process, while recognizing the importance for speed and decisive action as we look to create a new global market for green energy.”

The Crown Land subject to the MOU is predominately located within the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. EverWind is in the process of revising its proposed wind farm development plan and will publicly share those proposed plans in the coming months. The permitting and development of the wind farm will follow all regulations according to Nova Scotia Environmental Assessment Regulations, including comprehensive effects studies and analysis, as well as meaningful public, stakeholder and Rightsholder engagement, followed by submission of an Environmental Assessment.

“EverWind is committed to openness and transparency. We look forward to working closely with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to develop a sustainable project that supports their strategic development goals while respecting the interests of residents of the region,” said Vichie.

Vernon Pitts, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough welcomed the announcement. “EverWind initiated conversations with the municipality almost a year ago and have consistently shared information about their objectives. The MODG looks forward to gaining a full understanding of EverWind’s plans and their contribution to environmental and economic sustainability of the Province of Nova Scotia and our communities.”

EverWind is proud to share this RFA success with the corporate entities of the First Nations of Paqtnkek (Bayside Corporate), Membertou, and Potlotek.

Rose Paul, CEO of Bayside Development in Paqtnkek, noted the significance of the announcement in advancing economic reconciliation. “For generations, Mi’kmaw were prevented from participating in and benefitting from the economic development of our natural resources. This project provides an opportunity to make the dreams of our grandparents a reality.”

“Economic reconciliation through meaningful partnerships in the development of our natural resources will advance our work toward becoming a sovereign nation and ensure prosperity for future generations. We are exercising our treaty rights to this land with a goal of creating energy sovereignty for our First Nation.”

Chief Terry Paul, CEO of Membertou, expressed the importance of integrating sound environmental practices in the development of the project. “Since time immemorial, the Mi’kmaw have been stewards of this land. EverWind recognized from the beginning that this project should be informed by two-eyed seeing practices. We are working in partnership with them to develop a project that aligns with Mi’kmaw values of respecting and protecting the environment while balancing the needs of people and nature.”

Chief Wilbert Marshall, of Potlotek First Nation, conveyed the pride of his community to be involved in the project. “Green Hydrogen will be produced from this wind farm at the EverWind facility in Richmond County. In Potlotek, we are proud to be partners in a project that will revitalize the economy in our region, while also ensuring direct benefits for our own community”

EverWind is excited to continue executing against its rapid development timeline to deliver a world-class green energy project for Nova Scotia. As a global first-mover, EverWind’s project is expected to create thousands of jobs and attract meaningful ancillary industry and technological IP to the region. The significant economic upside is compounded by a meaningful opportunity for Canada to continue supporting its European allies in the green energy transition and ambitious decarbonization goals.

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for the Constituency of Cape Breton-Canso is excited to see the region taking a lead role in the net-zero transition. “This project is aligned with our federal government’s commitments to take action to fight climate change. The Quad Counties have the land, infrastructure, educational institutions, and most importantly skilled people to work with EverWind to be provincial, national and global leaders in the transition to clean industries and clean technologies.”

Recognition of the Mi’kmaq & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi’kma’ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi’kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi’kmaw through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and associated transportation assets. EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. EverWind's executive team members have previously held CEO and C-Suite positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, utilities, terminals, and marine logistics companies. The team's prior investment experience totals more than $45 billion in capital projects over the past two decades.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by EverWind. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. EverWind does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.

Corporate Inquiries:

Lynn Hammond

VP Corporate Affairs

lynn.hammond@everwindfuels.com

709 330 1260

Media Inquiries

Kal Reid

Director, Public Relations

kreid@enterprisecanada.com

289 241 7936