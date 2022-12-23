ID Card Printers Market to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 176.4 Mn by 2033 Amid Growing Demand for Unique Identification Cards Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ID card printers market size is expected to grow from US$ 116.9 Mn in 2023 to US$ 176.4 Mn by 2033. Overall demand for automatic printers is anticipated to rise at 4.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



Growing application of ID card printers across industrial, banking, educational institutions, healthcare, and banking sectors along with increasing demand for unique ID cards and continuous advancements in card printing technology is a key factor driving the global market forward.

Manufacturers in the ID card printers industry are making investments in technologies that allow machines to have plug-and-play drivers. Additionally, a number of startups are entering the ID printing sector, which is promoting market expansion.

Machines that are lightweight, low-profile, and compact are being developed by manufacturers. Since consumers in these industries are increasing the demand for printers that can be placed in office cabinets, they are opening up new business opportunities in the corporate, educational, and healthcare sectors.

Users favor cutting-edge technology like those with integrated notification systems and user-friendly software. Numerous printers provide drag-and-drop layouts for customizing predefined templates. Manufacturers are including warranties in their products to increase sales. They are unlocking growth opportunities using intuitive software features in compact printers.

Key Takeaways from ID Card Printers Market

Based on product, the double-sided card printers segment is projected to expand 1.5 times the current market value during 2023-2033.

times the current market value during 2023-2033. By technology, direct-to-card/dye sublimation technology segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on end user, government institutions and educational institutions segments collectively are estimated to hold around 61% of the market value share by the end of 2023.

of the market value share by the end of 2023. Currently, the U.S. holds around 75% share of the North America ID card printers market.

share of the North America ID card printers market. China’s ID card printers market is projected to grow 1.7 times the current market value during the forecast period

times the current market value during the forecast period Top 5 companies held around 20-25% of the global ID card printers market in 2022.

“One can save time and money by using a direct-to-card printer that can create edge-to-edge color & complete cards in one printing procedure. Manufacturers are improving their quality by utilizing new technologies to suit consumer expectations to provide customers with trustworthy and flexible printing solutions” - Says an FMI analyst.

Government Institutions Creating a Lucrative Demand for the ID Card Printers

Government institutions as end users create a huge demand for ID card printers because they need to produce secure, high-quality ID cards for their employees and citizens. ID cards are used for a variety of purposes, such as access control, time and attendance tracking, and secure identification for government services.

By investing in high-quality ID card printers, government institutions can produce reliable and secure ID cards for their employees and citizens. Governments are aiming to issue unique identification cards and unique identification numbers to their citizens. In providing high-security ID cards, the resolution of a card is very important. An identity card should have a very high resolution so that it can be verified physically. Now the cards are available in 600 dpi, with an eco-friendly nature ID card personalization solution that includes the manufacturer’s “waste-less” lamination technology that significantly lowers card issuance costs.

Innovative waste-less lamination technology completely eliminates traditional carrier-film waste, offering a 40 percent savings in consumables costs. Overall, the issue of unique ID cards for the population by the government authority propels the demand for ID card printers.

Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the global ID card printers market are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Evolis, HP Development Company, HID Global Corporation, Entrust Corporation, Kanematsu USA Inc. (Nisca & Swiftcolour), and Canon Inc. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include CIM USA, Magicard NEO, Seiko Epson Corporation, IDP Corp, DASCOM Americas Corporation, Matica Technologies AG, and others.

ID Card Printers Industry by Category

By Product:

Single-sided Card Printers

Double-sided Card Printers

High-performance Card Printers

Standard Card Printers

By Technology:

Reverse transfer

Direct-to-Card/Dye sublimation

Rewritable

Encoding

By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

By End User:

Industrial/Manufacturing

Banking

Healthcare

Government Institutions

Educational Institutions



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania



