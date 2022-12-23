NEW YORK CITY “SUBWAY HERO” WON THE PUBLISHERS CLEARING HOUSE SWEEPSTAKES

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Autrey of New York City was paid a surprise visit Thursday by the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.



Mr. Autrey was stunned at the Prize Patrol’s arrival -- with a giant prize certificate and bouquets of roses and balloons. The unannounced, videotaped surprise notification of the winner is a Publishers Clearing House tradition. But this prize-surprise was not the first time Autrey found himself in front of video cameras. Back in 2007, he was celebrated nationally as New York’s "Subway Hero" after he jumped onto the subway tracks to save a young man who was having a seizure just seconds before a train pulled into a crowded station. See more information about this randomly chosen winner at this Wikipedia link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wesley_Autrey

Thursday’s attention had nothing to do with that celebrated event; Autrey was simply one of millions of regular folks who enter the PCH Sweepstakes hoping to get that surprise knock on the door.

Clips of Mr. Autrey’s winning moment can be found here: https://f.io/dGkuUaYI

"My man!!!" yelled Mr. Autrey when seeing the Prize Patrol standing right in his apartment building with roses, balloons and TWO Big Checks! One check represented a brand new Ford Bronco Wildtrak, the other its cash value option: $52,820.00! "This is a dream come true!” "I love the Bronco -- that's a really cool car" as he pondered aloud some road trips. But after some thought, he chose the cash. Crowds of people cheered and congratulated him as he walked from his building out onto the street. Autrey said he would use the money to help his daughters and mother.

The company faithfully awards prizes worth millions of dollars annually. Consumers can enter the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes through the PCH app or by visiting the company’s website: www.pch.com.



Publishers Clearing House was founded in Port Washington, NY in 1953. Its name has become synonymous with the sweepstakes and prizes it has used since 1967, awarding more than a half billion dollars to date. Nearly half of the Publishers Clearing House profits are donated to charitable causes ranging from social services to the environment. For more information, visit www.pch.com.





