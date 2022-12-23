Harju Elekter concluded an agreement in Sweden for the renewal of the distribution substation

English Estonian

On 21 December 2022, Harju Elekter Group’s Swedish subsidiary Harju Elekter AB signed an agreement with Gävle Energi AB, for the upgrade of the distribution substation in Gävle with accompanying rebuilding and civil works of the project by February 2024. The total volume of the agreement is 1.6 million euros. This is yet another larger substation project for Harju Elekter AB in Sweden. Once completed, the station will contribute to meeting the need for electrical power, both for industrial and residential users.

Gävle Energi AB is an energy company in the Gävle region, 170 km north of Stockholm, offering energy services, district heating and cooling.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s nine-month revenue in 2022 was 125.3 million euros.

