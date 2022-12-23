Hepsor N57 OÜ, Hepsor AS group company, signs construction agreement for the construction of Lilleküla Kodud project in Kristiine

English Estonian

Hepsor N57 OÜ, Hepsor AS group company, and Mitt&Perlebach OÜ signed a construction agreement for the construction of Lilleküla Kodud development project in Kristiine, a highly valued district in Tallinn, on 22 December 2022. The value of construction agreement is approximately 3.4 million euros excluding value added tax.

The construction and sales started in December 2022, and Lilleküla Kodud project will be completed at the end of 2023. The development project has 26 apartments of different sizes, from compact one-room apartments to spacious four-room apartments with large terraces.

According to Henri Laks, member of the Management Board, the project is special because of the limited number of new developments in the area, which is in high demand and highly valued by customers. „The size of the building also makes the project special - a building with only 26 apartments in a cozy garden suburb is like a unique boutique product. We put emphasis on sustainability and environmental awareness in the design of our development projects,“ said Mr. Laks. The homes of A-energy label Lilleküla Kodud are heated with air heat pumps combined with gas heating if needed. Henri Laks added that the well thought out and contemporary heating solutions ensure energy and cost efficiency. The courtyard area behind the building has a playground and the Räägu Park, opposite of the building, creates a pleasant green home environment offering plenty of leisure opportunities.

Additional information:

In total, the group has four residential development projects under construction and available for sale, with a total of 405 apartments, including Paevälja Hoovimajad (96 apartments) and Ojakalda Kodud (101 apartments) in Estonia and Kuldīgas Parks (116 apartments) and Mārupes Dārzs (92 apartments) in Latvia.

More information about Lilleküla Kodud projects can be found at hepsor.ee/lillekylakodud/en/ .

Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,400 homes and 28,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 179,000 m2.