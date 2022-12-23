Kalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen long term collaboration with a large new order for Gloria reachstackers

English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 DECEMBER 2022 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Uwe Kleinwort GmbH to supply six Kalmar Gloria reachstackers with a lifting capacity of 45 tons. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2022 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q2 of 2023.

Located in the Port of Hamburg in northern Germany, Uwe Kleinwort GmbH is nationally recognised for its quality services and high productivity. The company’s extensive rental equipment fleet includes Kalmar reachstackers, terminal tractors, forklift trucks and empty container handlers. This latest order follows an order of six Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and six medium forklift trucks placed in Q1/2022, the delivery of which has already taken place.

Uwe Kleinwort, Managing Director, Uwe Kleinwort GmbH: “Our fleet already includes around 150 Kalmar machines, and we are happy to continue this relationship because of the high quality of the equipment, the excellent spare parts availability and the high-quality level of after-sales service. We aim to continue our collaboration with Kalmar as we seek to further expand our equipment fleet.”

Björn Steffen, Sales Manager, Kalmar Germany: “We are delighted to have the continued trust and cooperation with Uwe Kleinwort, a customer that we have collaborated with for over three decades.”

Further information for the press:

Kirsten Früchting, Marketing Manager, Kalmar Germany, tel: +49 405 473 050, kirsten.fruechting@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

