North American Electric Vehicle Leasing Market Report 2022: Participants Should Devise Flexible Operational Leasing Contracts with Shorter Contract Periods to Drive Demand

This study examines the North American electric vehicle leasing market across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data and revenues for the total market, corporate operational leasing, corporate financial leasing, and private operational leasing, with a focus on the development and growth potential of these segments.

Vehicle leasing solves several challenges associated with an organization's mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk. To focus on their core products and services, businesses have to outsource support activities related to mobility, ranging from fleet purchasing to remarketing.

Without an expert team on the job, each segment of the value chain faces challenges, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value. Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and provides access to fleet after-service facilities, in addition to a host of other benefits. The high demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth and regulation of the leasing ecosystem.



The analysis accounts for historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities. In addition to market data for portfolios (PV and LCV), the study provides competitor data for the leading leasing service providers in North America for 2021, the base year.



Industry evolution begins with transformational trends linked to regional macroeconomic factors. The emerging business models poised to shape the market and reflect innovations in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains, are also covered. The study provides a 360-degree understanding of the North American electric vehicle leasing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Leasing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Corporate Operational Leasing Fleet

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Corporate Financial Leasing Fleet

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Private Operational Leasing Fleet

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

6. Company Profiling

Electrify America

ChargePoint

ARI Fleet

Element Fleet Management

Enterprise Fleet Management

Donlen

Timeline of OEM/Leasing Company EV Targets

Ford

Stellantis

GM

Tesla

Private Sector Gears Up to Adopt Electric Commercial Vehicles

7. Regulations

North American EV Leasing Regulations

Regulatory Framework

COP26 Pledge to Ban ICE Vehicles by 2040

8. Gigafactories

Gigafactory Development in North America

Key Takeaways on Battery Production in North America

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digitalization for the Leasing Business

Growth Opportunity 2: xEV Used Car Leasing

Growth Opportunity 3: LCV Leasing

10. Next Steps

