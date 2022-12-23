China Passenger Car Tires Export Report 2023: Major Export Destinations, Export Analysis 2018-2022, & Export Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Passenger Car Tires Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, China exported 240 million passenger car tires (referring to new pneumatic rubber tire covers), up 17.47% year-on-year, with an export value of US$6.124 billion, up 25.83% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, from January to October 2022, China exported 210 million passenger car tires, up 5.88% year-on-year, with an export value of US$5.667 billion, up 12.73% year-on-year.

China is one of the world's major tire producers and exporters, exporting a large number of automotive tires every year.



From 2018 to 2021, the average export price of China's passenger car tires was generally stable, except for 2020, when it dropped to US$23.83 per tire due to objective factors, and the average export price for the rest of the year was about US$25 per tire. From January to October of 2022, the average export price of China's passenger car tires was US$27.04 per tire, up 6.47% year-on-year.



In total, China exported passenger car tires to more than two hundred countries and regions worldwide in 2021. Among them, The publisher's analysis, by export volume, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Australia and Canada are the top ten countries in China's passenger car tire exports.

According to the publisher's analysis, according to the export volume, the UK is the largest export destination of Chinese passenger car tires. In 2021, China exported 17,834,700 passenger car tires to the UK, accounting for 7.43% of the total export volume of passenger car tires in that year, with an export value of US$435 million, accounting for 7.1% of the total export value.



China is the world's largest producer and exporter of tires. With the development of the global new energy vehicle industry, as well as the increase in global vehicle ownership, the global tire market continues to expand. The publisher expects China's passenger car tire exports to continue to grow from 2023-2032.



Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Passenger Car Tire Export Analysis

1.1 China's Passenger Car Tire Export Scale

1.1.1 China's Passenger Car Tire Export Volume

1.1.2. China's Passenger Car Tire Export Value

1.1.3. China's Passenger Car Tire Export Price

1.2 China's Main Export Destinations of Passenger Car Tires

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China's Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Analysis

2.1 Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Volume

2.2. Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Volume

2.3 Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Price

2.4 Analysis of Various Types of Radial Passenger Car Tires Exports

2.4.1 Exports of Various Types of Radial Passenger Car Tires

2.4.2 Exports Value of Various Types of Radial Passenger Car Tires

2.4.3. Export Price of Various Types of Radial Passenger Car Tires

2.5 Radial Passenger Car Tire Export Destination

2.5.1 By Export Volume

2.5.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Analysis

3.1 Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Volume

3.2 Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Value

3.3. Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Price

3.4 Export Analysis of All Kinds of Diagonal Passenger Car Tire

3.4.1 Export Volume of All Types of Diagonal Passenger Car Tire

3.4.2 Export Value of All Types of Diagonal Passenger Car Tire

3.4.3. Export Price of All Types of Diagonal Passenger Car Tire

3.5 Diagonal Passenger Car Tire Export Destination

3.5.1 By Export Volume

3.5.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China Passenger Car Tires Major Export Destinations Analysis

4.1. United Kingdom

4.2. Mexico

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Japan

4.5. The Netherlands

4.6. Other Export Destinations



5. 2023-2032 China's Export Outlook for Passenger Car Tires

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Passenger Car Tire Exports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2 China's Passenger Car Tire Export Forecast 2023-2032

5.2.1 Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

5.2.3. Major Export Types of Passenger Car Tires Forecast



