Global Metaverse Market Analysis Report 2022: Market to Grow to $420 Billion by 2028 from $47 Billion in 2022

The report predicts the global metaverse market to grow with a CAGR of around 43% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The report on the global metaverse market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The study on metaverse market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on metaverse market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global metaverse market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global metaverse market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the metaverse market
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the metaverse market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global metaverse market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company
- IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify
Report Findings
Drivers
- Increased demand of entertainment and gaming industry will drive the market growth.
- Enhanced demand of digital twins in developing countries will fuel the market growth.
Restraints
- Threat of cyber attacks is expected to hamper the market growth.
Opportunities
- Increasing use of metaverse in aerospace and defense industry will create growth opportunities.
Company Profiles
- Meta Platforms, Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Nvidia Corporation
- Epic Games, Inc.
- Roblox Corporation
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
- Pixowl, Inc.
- Facebook Reality Labs
- Decentraland
- Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Segments Covered
The Global Metaverse Market by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
The Global Metaverse Market by Technology
- Blockchain
- Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
- Mixed Reality
- Others
The Global Metaverse Market by Application
- Gaming
- Online Shopping
- Content Creation and Social Media
- Events and Conference
- Digital Marketing
The Global Metaverse Market by Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Metaverse Market Highlights
2.2. Metaverse Market Projection
2.3. Metaverse Market Regional Highlights
Chapter 3. Global Metaverse Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Metaverse Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry Vertical
3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Metaverse Market
Chapter 4. Metaverse Market Macro Indicator Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Metaverse Market by Component
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Service
Chapter 6. Global Metaverse Market by Technology
6.1. Blockchain
6.2. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
6.3. Mixed Reality
6.4. Others
Chapter 7. Global Metaverse Market by Application
7.1. Gaming
7.2. Online Shopping
7.3. Content Creation And Social Media
7.4. Events and Conference
7.5. Digital Marketing
Chapter 8. Global Metaverse Market by Industry Vertical
8.1. BFSI
8.2. Retail Media and Entertainment
8.3. Education
8.4. Aerospace and Defense
8.5. Automotive
8.6. Others
Chapter 9. Global Metaverse Market by Region 2022-2028
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Metaverse Market by Component
9.1.2. North America Metaverse Market by Technology
9.1.3. North America Metaverse Market by Application
9.1.4. North America Metaverse Market by Industry Vertical
9.1.5. North America Metaverse Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.4. RoW
Chapter 10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Metaverse Market
10.2. Companies Profiles
