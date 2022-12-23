Global Metaverse Market Analysis Report 2022: Market to Grow to $420 Billion by 2028 from $47 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global metaverse market to grow with a CAGR of around 43% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The report on the global metaverse market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The study on metaverse market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on metaverse market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global metaverse market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global metaverse market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the metaverse market

Complete coverage of all the segments in the metaverse market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global metaverse market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company

IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

Report Findings

Drivers

Increased demand of entertainment and gaming industry will drive the market growth.

Enhanced demand of digital twins in developing countries will fuel the market growth.

Restraints

Threat of cyber attacks is expected to hamper the market growth.

Opportunities

Increasing use of metaverse in aerospace and defense industry will create growth opportunities.

Company Profiles

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Nvidia Corporation

Epic Games, Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Pixowl, Inc.

Facebook Reality Labs

Decentraland

Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Segments Covered



The Global Metaverse Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The Global Metaverse Market by Technology

Blockchain

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Others

The Global Metaverse Market by Application

Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation and Social Media

Events and Conference

Digital Marketing

The Global Metaverse Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail Media and Entertainment

Education

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Metaverse Market Highlights

2.2. Metaverse Market Projection

2.3. Metaverse Market Regional Highlights



Chapter 3. Global Metaverse Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Metaverse Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry Vertical

3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Metaverse Market



Chapter 4. Metaverse Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Metaverse Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Service



Chapter 6. Global Metaverse Market by Technology

6.1. Blockchain

6.2. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

6.3. Mixed Reality

6.4. Others



Chapter 7. Global Metaverse Market by Application

7.1. Gaming

7.2. Online Shopping

7.3. Content Creation And Social Media

7.4. Events and Conference

7.5. Digital Marketing



Chapter 8. Global Metaverse Market by Industry Vertical

8.1. BFSI

8.2. Retail Media and Entertainment

8.3. Education

8.4. Aerospace and Defense

8.5. Automotive

8.6. Others



Chapter 9. Global Metaverse Market by Region 2022-2028

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Metaverse Market by Component

9.1.2. North America Metaverse Market by Technology

9.1.3. North America Metaverse Market by Application

9.1.4. North America Metaverse Market by Industry Vertical

9.1.5. North America Metaverse Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



Chapter 10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Metaverse Market

10.2. Companies Profiles

