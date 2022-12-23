Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Nix Inc., EchoLabs, Kenzen Inc., Bitome Inc. and Indiegogo Inc.

Pune, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Global Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market by Product (Mobile Devices, Wearable Devices), by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Abuse Detection, Athletic Performance Optimization) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the dehydration monitoring systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to reach US$ 948.15 million by 2030. Owing to the adoption of advanced technologic with shift towards healthy lifestyle.

Download PDF Brochure of Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/dehydration-monitoring-systems-market/8050

Market Drivers

The prime factors driving the global market for dehydration monitoring systems is the increased adoption of cutting-edge technology to offer new dehydration monitoring applications and different analytical approaches, such as employing sensor systems. Additionally, the substantial shift in how people see health and fitness and the rise in demand for non-invasive monitoring systems are crucial factors in expanding the global market. The need for dehydration monitoring systems is rising due to an aging population, growth in sports and athletic activities, and an increase in the use of dehydration parameters as a disease diagnostic tool. The development of monitoring technologies, such as automatic hydration testing systems in watches, sweat sensors, and body weight analysis, also promotes expanding the global market. The key ongoing product launches of innovative goods are also anticipated to accelerate the global market expansion.

The global dehydration monitoring systems market has been analyzed from three perspectives – product, application, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'

Based on the product types, the global dehydration monitoring systems market is divided into:

Mobile

Wearable Devices

The mobile devices segment holds the largest worldwide market share in 2021. The wearable devices market has the fastest growth rate in the forecasting period of 2022 to 2021. The segment's robust CAGR can be ascribed to the growing demand for wearable dehydration monitoring technologies, which are non-invasive and enable rapid analysis. The need for wearable devices is also rising due to the aging population, which is more prone to dehydration, and an increase in sports and athletic activities. The category's expansion is also fueled by innovation, including real-time hydration notifications, sweat rate assessments, wrist-based heart rates, smart alarms, mood inputs, and others.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

Based on application, the global dehydration monitoring systems market is categorized into

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Abuse Detection

Athletic Performance Optimization

Athletic performance optimization dominates the global dehydration monitoring systems market with the largest market share in 2021. The segment's substantial share can be due to the rising use of these gadgets in sports and athletics. The need for such specialized and innovative technologies is expanding as professional sports continue to rise. Furthermore, athletes need to check their hydration levels for optimal performance, necessitating dehydration monitoring systems, which drive the segment's growth. The market is expanding due to the rise in dehydration monitoring device innovation, which aims to create better, more accurate tools to help athletes prevent dehydration and improve their performance.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global dehydration monitoring systems market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global dehydration monitoring systems market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. A critical factor in the region's growth is the increase in patients with chronic and lifestyle disorders. Additionally, a highly developed IT sector in the healthcare industry is attempting to create wearable technology and smartphone applications to track bodily moisture levels and their effects on visceral organs. Athletes increasingly use wearable technology to improve performance and government healthcare organizations to diagnose diseases, driving regional growth. Additionally, the rise in the region's per capita income is contributing to regional development.

Request for Customization – https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/dehydration-monitoring-systems-market/8050

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global dehydration monitoring systems market are

Nix Inc.

BSX Technologies

Kenzen Inc.

Bitome Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

The Trendlines Group

Epicore Biosystems Inc.

Design to Value Ltd.

EchoLabs

LVL Technologies Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL DEHYDRATION MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

Mobile Devices Wireless Chemical Sensors Biomedical Sensors Optical Sensors Wearable Devices Wristbands Adhesive Patches Head Bands

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/dehydration-monitoring-systems-market/8050

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.