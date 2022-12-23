Global Additive Manufacturing Software Market Report 2023: Featuring Authentise, Autodesk, GE Additive and Hexagon Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive market study indicates that 3D printing software revenues will reach $6.2B in 2031 compared with $1.2B this year.

The additive manufacturing software market is evolving at a pace now consistent with the printer segment of the last two years and is expected to grow faster than previously projected. The leading trend in the segment powering this expansion is the connecting of key elements of the AM software workflow, now well-defined after years of development, into end-to-end platforms.

This report focuses on the future of additive manufacturing software functions, which are centered around process simulation, intelligent design optimization, and additive manufacturing execution systems (MES). It also provides an analysis of the current state of the market showing how AM software is now growing well beyond the somewhat niche-like status it once occupied.

The analyst's reports on AM software have become adopted across the entire AM industry by companies looking for an off-the-shelf source of detailed market data and forecasts for AM software, with critical insights on leading market sectors and commentary on industry dynamics. Some of the major vendors profiled in this report include: 3D Systems, Autodesk, Stratasys, Materialise, Siemens, GE Additive, Authentise, Markforged, Hexagon, and more.

The report also includes a comprehensive market sizing and ten-year market forecast with breakouts by (1) software tool type, (2) adopting end-user industry, and (3) opportunities for software by additive technology segment for both polymer and metals.

3D Systems

Authentise

Autodesk

GE Additive

Hexagon

Markforged

Materialise

Siemens

Stratasys

Key Highlights:

There is an almost palpable sense of urgency to deliver on flexible, resilient, and digitally enabled manufacturing heading into 2023 and beyond. Software solutions for additive manufacturing are, therefore, more than ever, the key to ensuring the industry's long-term success.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, numerous entities have released various forms of end-to-end software platforms that seek to integrate key elements of the AM process into a single software environment. Companies such as Stratasys/GrabCAD, GE Additive, and 3D Systems all now offer some form of integrated end-to-end workflow platform.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Additive Manufacturing Software in the Production Age

1.1 The Rise of the AM Software Platform

1.1.1 Further Integration of Key AM Functionalities into Core Software Environment

1.1.2 AM Technology Supply Diversification Incentivizing the Platform Approach

1.1.3 Platform Development Sparks M&A Surge in AM Software

1.2 The Evolving AM Software User Profile

1.3 A New Approach to Quantifying Opportunities in AM Software

1.4 Summary of AM Software Opportunities in 2022 and Beyond

Chapter Two: Review of AM Software Platform Development

2.1 The Shift to the Platform Approach Across the Competitive AM Software Landscape

2.2 Implications of the Platform Movement for Software Competitors Over Time

2.2.1 Machine Manufacturer Platforms - A Long Term Solution or Short-sighted half Measure?

2.2.2 Will Independent Developers be Left Out of the Platform Movement if They Stay on an Island?

2.3 Leading Tools and Competitors in the AM Platform Race 2.3.1 Materialise (CO-AM)

2.3.2 3D Systems

2.3.3 GE Additive

2.3.4 Stratasys 2.3.5 Authentise 2.3.6 Markforged 2.3.7 Hexagon

Chapter Three: Emerging AM Software Opportunities

3.1 Application Specific AM Software Tools in Healthcare vs. Industrial Context

3.2 Software for the AM Post Process Workflow

3.3 Software for AM Process Monitoring in Metal Additive Manufacturing

Chapter Four: Additive Software Forecast Review and Methodology

4.1 Software Market Sizing Methodology Discussion

4.2 Shift to Cloud-based Subscription Opportunities in AM Software to Support Scaled AM Used

4.3 Industry Adoption of AM Software and Resulting Revenues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo7voo

