$12.4+ Billion Worldwide Attic and Exhaust Fans Industry to 2031 - APAC was the Largest Region in 2021

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.95 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $12.48 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

The global attic and exhaust fans market is expected to grow from $6.85 billion in 2021 to $8.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7%. The market is expected to grow to $12.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.



The attic and exhaust fans market consists of sales of attic and exhaust fans by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce attic and exhaust fans which are used in warmer months when temperatures in an attic can exceed 120 F (49 C) or to pull excess moisture and unwanted odors out of a particular room or area. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of attic and exhaust fans are attic fans and exhaust fans. Attic fans refer to a ventilation fan that regulates the heat level of a building's attic by exhausting hot air. The material used is metal and plastic. The various applications involved are industrial, commercial, and residential.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the attic and exhaust fans in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in theattic and exhaust fans market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the number of industries across the world contributed to the growth of the attic and exhaust fans market. Exhaust fans are used to remove contaminants like dust, fumes, and vapors, to provide a safe environment for work.

For example, a steel manufacturing plant uses an exhaust fan to create the difference between indoor and outdoor air environments so that airflow can be generated to eliminate the exhausting gas while manufacturing.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in India, the number of micros, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has increased from 2.12 million units in 2019 to 2.51 million units in 2020, growth by 18.5%. Therefore, the growth in several industries across the world boosted the demand for industrial exhaust fans which in turn influenced the market for attic and exhaust fans positively.



Exhaust fans can cause depressurization in a house and this factor is expected to limit the growth of the attic and exhaust fans market. Exhaust fans can depressurize a house and lower the pressure indoors with respect to the outside. Depressurized houses or places will also have a higher difference in temperature between inside and outside.

The risk of the absence of pressure in a house results in higher utility costs, poor indoor air quality, and damp inside walls of houses. Therefore, such factors are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the attic and exhaust fans market.



Increasing demand for smart attic fans is an emerging trend in the attic and exhaust fans market. A smart attic fan is a device that has a built-in thermostat/humidistat, variable speed motor, and is operated using applications. For instance, QuietCool AFG SMT-3.0 smart attic fan from Quiet Cool Colorado runs at the 3,000 CFM setting when the attic is at its hottest point and again the smart attic fan automatically cycles itself down to the lower speeds as the attic starts to cool down.



The countries covered in the attic and exhaust fans market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Major players in the attic and exhaust fans market are Greenhack, Systemair, Twin City Fan, Howden, Soler & Palau, Attic Breeze LLC, Industrial Fans Direct, Daltec Fans, Atmox Inc, and Wayne's Solar Inc.

