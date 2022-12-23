Global Radome Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Raytheon Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radome Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.66 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $2.54 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the radome market are Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Raytheon Technologies, Meggitt PLC, Airbus SE, FACC AG, CPI International Inc., Jenoptik AG, The NORDAM Group LLC, Royal DSM, TenCate Advanced Composites, Verdant, Royal Engineered Composites, Infinite Technologies Radomes, and Composite Structures Inc



The global radome market is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2021 to $1.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The radome market is expected to grow to $2.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.



The radome market consists of sales of the radome by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that protect radar from environmental factors such as strong wind, snow, rain, and UV light and prolong the lifespan of components. A radome is an electronic antenna enclosure.

It is constructed of a material that will minimally attenuate the electromagnetic signal transmitted or received by the antenna. These enclosures are being made of either rigid self-supporting materials or air-inflated flexible fabrics. The radome is used to enclose radar systems and satellite communications antennas.



The main types in radome are shell structure and spherical structure. The shell structure radome refers to a thin, curved plate structure shaped to transmit applied forces through compressive, tensile, and shear stresses of the surface. The various types of offerings include radome body, accessories, and services and are used in shipboard radome, ground-based radome, and airborne radome applications.



North America was the largest region in the radome market in 2021. The regions covered in the radome market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for new aircraft owing to the growing number of air passengers is contributing to the growth of the radome market. An aircraft is any machine or vehicle designed to travel through the air by buoyancy of air on its surfaces. The increasing production of new aircraft to meet the demand requires the installation of radome to protect radar from environmental factors such as strong wind, snow, rain, and UV light and prolong the lifespan, thereby promoting the production of the radome.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, by 2027 the number of airplanes is expected to reach 1,100 planes due to an increase in demand in the sector. Therefore, the increasing demand for new aircraft owing to the growing number of air passengers will drive the growth of the radome market.



Strategic collaborations and partnerships are the key trends gaining popularity in the radome market. Major players operating in the market are partnering and collaborating to develop a strong product portfolio and offer innovative products. For instance, in July 2021, RENK Group, a German industrial company acquired L3Harris for a deal of $400m amount.

This acquisition enables the RENK group to reinforce its mission of supporting the U.S. Army and its allies. L3Harris is a US-based company that manufactures naval shipboard radomes, airborne radomes, and submarine radomes.

Also, in November 2020, Meggitt PLC, a UK-based aerospace company partnered with BAE Systems for a deal of $5.71million amount. This partnership enables advanced radar technology in the Royal Air Force's Typhoon fighter jet. BAE Systems is a US-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of composite radomes.



In November 2021, Communications & Power Industries, a US-based electronic component manufacturing company acquired L3Harris ESSCO business for an undisclosed amount.

Through this acquisition CPI's high-performance, low-loss composite material-based aerial and shipboard radomes will be supplemented by ESSCO's radio-frequency ground structures and innovative alternative materials. L3Harris is a US-based company that manufactures naval shipboard radomes, airborne radomes, and submarine radomes.



The countries covered in the radome market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Radome Market Characteristics



3. Radome Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Radome



5. Radome Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Radome Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Radome Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Radome Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Radome Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Shell Structure

Spherical Structure

6.2. Global Radome Market, Segmentation By Offering Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Radome Body

Accessories

Services

6.3. Global Radome Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Airborne Radome

Ground-Based Radome

Shipboard Radome

7. Radome Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Radome Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Radome Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



