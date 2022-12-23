The Worldwide Antenna Transducer and Radome Industry is Expected to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2027: Need For the ATR Systems Due to Infiltration Activities Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Platform, Frequency, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market is estimated to be USD 12.43 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 17.53 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.12%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $17.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Airbus SAS, Honeywell International, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Thales SA, The Boeing Company, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Need For the ATR Systems Due to Infiltration Activities

4.1.2 Rising Military Funds and Upsurging Military Modernization Programs

4.1.3 Growing Aircraft Deliveries and Air Passenger Traffic

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Maintenance, Manufacturing, and Setup

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Up-Gradation of Underwater Vehicles and Replacement of Old Submarines

4.3.2 Emerging Acceptance of Plasma Radome to Protect Space Antennas

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Experienced Labor Force



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antenna

6.2.1 Aperture Antennas

6.2.2 Microstrip Antennas

6.2.3 Array Antennas

6.2.4 Wire Antennas

6.3 Transducer

6.3.1 Software-Defined Transducer

6.3.2 Conventional Transducers

6.4 Radome

6.4.1 Sandwich

6.4.2 Solid Laminate

6.4.3 Dielectric Space Frame

6.4.4 Metal Space Frame



7 Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ground

7.2.1 Telecom Towers

7.2.2 Ground Vehicles

7.2.3 Air Traffic Control

7.2.4 Command Centers

7.3 Naval

7.3.1 Commercial Vessels

7.3.2 Military Vessels

7.3.3 Commercial Aircraft

7.3.4 Business & General Aviation

7.3.5 Military Aircraft

7.3.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

7.3.7 eVTOLs



8 Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, By Frequency

8.1 Introduction

8.2 HF/UHF/VHF-BAND

8.3 L-Band

8.4 S-Band

8.5 C-Band

8.6 X-Band

8.7 KU-Band

8.8 KA-Band

8.9 Multi-Band



9 Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, By Applications

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace

9.3 Defense

9.4 Homeland Security



10 Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, By End-Users

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 Defense



11 Americas' Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 AeroVironment, Inc.

16.2 Airbus SAS

16.3 Astronics Corp.

16.4 Azimut Yachts

16.5 BAE Systems PLC

16.6 Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

16.7 Cobham PLC

16.8 General Dynamics Corp.

16.9 Honeywell International, Inc.

16.10 HR Smith Group of Companies

16.11 Iridium Communications, Inc.

16.12 L3 Technologies

16.13 Leonardo S.p.A

16.14 Lockheed Martin Corp.

16.15 Northrop Grumman Corp.

16.16 Orolia SA

16.17 Qinetiq Group PLC

16.18 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

16.19 Stt-systemtechnik GmbH

16.20 Thales SA

16.21 The Boeing Company



17 Appendix

