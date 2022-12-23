Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Right of first refusal agreement for Savings Banks

English Finnish

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

23rd December 2022 at 1 pm (CET +1)

The Savings Banks Union Coop, Savings Banks and Savings Banks' owner foundations have signed a right of first refusal agreement. Lieto Savings Bank has announced that it will withdraw from the amalgamation on 28 February 2023 so will not be part of the right of first refusal agreement.

“By means of an agreement between the banks on the right of first refusal, we confirm the unity of the Savings Banks Group. Our Savings Banks are committed to working together and building the financial wellbeing of Finns now and in the future. We have 200 years of history behind us and now we look forward together to the next 200 years,” says Karri Alameri, CEO of the Savings Banks Union Coop.

