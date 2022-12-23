$6.7 Billion Worldwide Sanitary Ware Industry to 2027 - Players Include CERA Sanitaryware, Cersanit, Duravit and Hindware Homes

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sanitary Ware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sanitary ware market size reached US$ 4.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.35% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Sanity ware includes various plumbing fixtures and components, such as basins, water closets, toilet sinks, bathtubs, bathroom accessories, cisterns, and urinals. They are made by body preparation, glazing, molding, casting, dying, firing, sorting, spraying, and refining enameled metals, ceramic materials, and tri-axial compounds.

Sanity ware offers easy maintenance and installation, chemical and scratch resistance, and mitigates the occurrence of foul odor in the bathroom.

Along with this, it is cost-effective, lightweight, and assists individuals in maintaining overall hygiene; therefore, it is extensively used in residential, commercial, and institutional complexes. At present, sanity ware is commercially available in different shapes, designs, colors, and operating modes, including manual or automated.



Sanitary Ware Market Trends:



Considerable expansion in the construction sector and the ongoing infrastructural projects have facilitated the widespread installation of sanity ware across residential and commercial sectors, single-unit homes, malls, schools, and offices to ensure optimal sanitation and hygiene.

This is further supported by the rising need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the awareness amongst consumers regarding the benefits of using sanity ware.

Moreover, the favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of several countries to develop and improve sanitary infrastructure are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the advent of automated sanity ware with sensors to offer a touchless experience, ensure zero wastage of water, and reduce the exchange of viruses amongst individuals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is contributing to the market growth.

These advanced solutions can automatically regulate the water flow, self-flush, and promote touchless functioning, thus maintaining a hygienic environment. Apart from this, the shifting consumer inclination toward ceramic sanitary products and strategic collaborations amongst key players to launch multiple product variants are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Cersanit, Duravit AG, Geberit AG, H & R Johnson, Hindware Homes, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., Lecico Egypt, Roca Sanitario S.A., Saudi Ceramics, Toto Ltd and Villeroy & Boch.



