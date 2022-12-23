Data Center Construction Projects Overview and Analytics 2022: Assess All Major Projects by Value, Start Date, Scope and Stage of Development Globally to Support Business Development Activities

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stages, Key Countries and Players (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners), 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher is currently tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of US$393.0 billion. The pipeline of projects includes all those with a value above US$25 million, and at any stage from pre-planning through to execution.



This report provides a detailed analysis of data center construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the publisher.



The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners

Gain insight into the development of the data center construction sector

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets



Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

South Asia

North-East Asia

Australasia

