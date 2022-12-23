Industrial Air Filtration Market Report 2022: Stringent Government Regulations on Air Quality Spurring Demand

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (HEPA Filters, Dust Collectors), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Metal), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial air filtration market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for high-performing, energy-efficient products and stringent industrial regulations such as Clean Air Act are expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.



Growing electricity consumption has resulted in the development of new power generation plants, which is expected to be a major factor positively influencing market demand for industrial air filtration equipment. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent government regulations to protect human health by limiting airborne pollutant concentrations will contribute to market growth.



Companies across the globe are turning towards sustainable alternatives such as green manufacturing in order to improve competitive advantage. Moreover, governments globally are collaborating with environmental organizations to develop standards to control harmful emissions, thereby contributing to market expansion.



Industrial air filtration systems improve the safety and health aspects of running a pressurized system, thus increasing supply reliability while lowering the risk of production loss. Furthermore, an efficient industrial air filtration system conserves energy by significantly lowering energy consumption in various industrial applications such as food, pharmaceutical, and agriculture.



Modern air filtration products help filtration plant managers and system designers reduce operating costs and save energy costs while meeting required quality standards. Rapid urbanization, resource scarcity, and growing environmental awareness are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



Companies such as Honeywell International, Inc.; MANN+HUMMEL; and Daikin Industries, Ltd. are undertaking strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, MANN+HUMMEL announced its strategic investment in Pamlico Air, thus driving value for MANN+HUMMEL's air filtration business.



Industrial Air Filtration Market Report Highlights

HEPA filters led the market and accounted for over 25.0% share in 2021 owing to the presence of air filters with advanced efficiency that removes microscopic organisms that may cause serious harm and inorganic dust suspended in the air

The power segment is expected to witness steady growth as this industry has to comply with several government regulations including EPA and OSHA standards

The food & beverage segment accounted for the largest share of over 20.0% in 2021. Legislations pertaining to food safety coupled with codes of practice for high-risk food manufacturing provide avenues for market growth

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a significant CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period owing to the high penetration of these products across the metal and plastic industry coupled with increased R&D spending in the Asia Pacific food & beverage industry

The market is competitive due to the presence of multinationals operating in the industry. It is characterized by the presence of a significant consumer base with the companies operating their business through dedicated distribution networks

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4. COVID - 19: Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Industrial Air Filtration Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Industrial Air Filtration Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Dust Collectors

5.3. Mist Collectors

5.4. Fume collectors

5.5. HEPA Filters

5.6. Cartridge Collectors & Filters

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Industrial Air Filtration Market: End - use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Industrial Air Filtration Market: End - use Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Cement

6.3. Food & Beverage

6.4. Metal

6.5. Power

6.6. Pharmaceutical

6.7. Chemical & Petrochemical

6.8. Paper & Wood Processing

6.9. Agriculture

6.10. Others



Chapter 7. Industrial Air Filtration Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Industrial Air Filtration Market - Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



