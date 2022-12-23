Recycled Carbon Fiber Global Market Report 2022: Supportive Government Policies & Initiatives Fuel Growth

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Carbon Fiber Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber, Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber, Others), By Source, By End User, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028. Recycled carbon fiber is one of the strongest and lightest elements used to create composite materials. It is used to cut down the waste generated going to landfills and costs incurred to the manufacturers. The overall cost is 30% less than virgin carbon fiber. This in turn is expected to create huge growth prospects for the growth of global recycled carbon fiber market in the coming years.
High Demand from Automotive & Aerospace Industries
Carbon fibers have widespread use in the transport industry, mainly in aerospace and automotive industries. The use of carbon fiber in automobiles and aircrafts help in addressing the issue of reducing overall vehicle weight. Fuel efficient vehicles production possibility has significantly increased due the availability of recycled carbon fiber. Recycled carbon fiber helps in reducing component downtime and extending the shelf life of products.
This has certainly increased the use of recycled carbon fiber across various industries. Various companies operating in the automotive and aerospace market are widely using recycled carbon fiber. For instance, recycled carbon fiber was used in Boeing 787 which made it 20% lighter and also increased the fuel economy by 10-12%. In the case of the Boeing 787-9, which consumes approximately 5,400 liters of fuel per hour, and a 10% improvement in fuel economy. Similarly, MW Company uses recycled carbon fiber in vehicle parts like the roof.
Supportive Government Policies & Initiatives
The growing use of eco friendly products over petroleum-based products especially in the developed parts of the world such as Germany, United States, Japan, among others is expected to drive the market growth through 2028. The use of recycled carbon fiber has significantly increased from the automotive industry. The imposition of stringent regulatory legislation by various European countries, United States, Japan and Germany are set to increase the use of recycled carbon fiber especially from transportation industries such as automotive, aerospace and railways. The European legislation has set mandatory emission reduction targets for new cars in order to improve fuel economies and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Market Segmentation
Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market can be segmented based on type, source, end user, and region. Based on type, market can be segmented into chopped recycled carbon fiber, milled recycled carbon fiber, and others. Based on source, market can be segmented into aerospace scrap, automotive scrap, and other scraps. Based on end-user, market can be segmented into automotive & transportation, consumer goods, sporting goods, industrial, marine, aerospace & defence, and others.
