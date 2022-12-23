Global Coffee Market Report (2022-2027): Increasing Demand Due to Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits of Coffee Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coffee Market (2022-2027) by Coffee Bean, Product Type, Product, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Coffee Market is estimated to be USD 493 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 652.31 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.76%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Certified Coffee Products

Acceptance of Single-Serve Coffee Brew Systems by the Consumers

Increasing Demand Due to Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits of Coffee

Restraints

Rising Cost of Agricultural Input

Stringent Regulations on Labeling and Packaging by the Government

Opportunities

Altering Food Patterns of the Consumers

Growing Demand for R&D Products as a Healthier Option

Challenges

Unpredictable Weather Conditions

Availability of Substitutes Such as Tea



Market Segmentations



The Global Coffee Market is segmented based on Coffee Bean, Product Type, Product, Distribution, and Geography.

By Coffee Bean , the market is classified into Arabica, Excelsa, Liberica, and Robusta.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Coffee Pods and Capsules, Ground Coffee, and Instant Coffee.

By Product, the market is classified into Coffee Pods & Capsules, Ground Coffee, Instant Coffee, and Whole-Bean.

By Distribution, the market is classified into Online Stores, Restaurant & Bars, Retail & Stores, and Supermarkets.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Caribou Coffee Company, Costa Ltd., Dutch Bros. Coffee, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Gloria Jean's Coffees International Pty .Ltd., JDE Peet's, Lavazza, McDonald's., Mondelez International, Inc., Nestle SA, O'Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd., Peet's Coffee, Reily Foods Company, Seattle's Best Coffee LLC, Starbucks Corp., Tchibo GmbH, Tim Hortons Inc., Trader Joe's, Unilever PLC, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Coffee Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Coffee Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Coffee Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $493 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $652.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Coffee Market, By Coffee Bean



7 Global Coffee Market, By Product Type



8 Global Coffee Market, By Product



9 Global Coffee Market, By Distribution



10 Americas'Coffee Market



11 Europe's Coffee Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Coffee Market



13 APAC's Coffee Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymxt5n

