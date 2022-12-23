Pertussis Drug Pipeline Insight Report 2022 - Comprehensive Insights about 15+ Companies and 15+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pertussis - Pipeline Insight, 2022" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Pertussis - Pipeline Insight, 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Pertussis pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Pertussis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence in Pertussis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve in Pertussis.

In January 2022, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to BPZE1 for active booster immunization against pertussis.

This segment of the Pertussis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



DTwP-HepB-IPV-Hib: Serum Institute of India



A hexavalent conjugate vaccine (DTwP-HepB-IPV-Hib) is being developed by Serum Institute of India, for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, whole-cell pertussis (DTaP), poliomyelitis and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) in infants.

BPZE 1: ILiAD Biotechnologies



BPZE1 is an investigational live-attenuated intranasal vaccine designed to induce comprehensive and durable protection against Bordetella pertussis (B. pertussis) infection and disease. By blocking B. pertussis colonization in nasal passages, the vaccine may also prevent transmission, thereby reducing the incidence of pertussis disease. The designation is supported by data from 4 clinical trials evaluating BPZE1 in healthy adults.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Pertussis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Pertussis. The companies which have their Pertussis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II/III include, Serum Institute of India



The report covers around 15+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Pertussis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Pertussis drugs.



How many companies are developing Pertussis drugs?

How many Pertussis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Pertussis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Pertussis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Pertussis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Serum Institute of India

LG Chem

ILiAD Biotechnologies

Dynavax Technologies

Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology

Faron Pharmaceuticals

Kymab

BioNet

DTwP-HepB-IPV-Hib vaccine

DTP-HepB-IPV-Hib vaccine

BPZE 1

Adjuvanted pertussis vaccine

Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine

Bexmarilimab

Research programme: vaccines

Tetanus-reduced diphtheria-acellular pertussis vaccine

SIIPL Tdap IPV

