Refined Metals Corp Announces Update to OTC Symbol and Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWA) (the “Company” or “Refined”) is pleased to announce that its OTC Market (“OTC”) trading symbol has changed from “CADMF” to “RFMCF”. The Company undertook the change to its OTC trading symbol as part of its change of business and the related change of the Company’s name. The Company’s common shares began trading on the OTC under “RFMCF” on December 20, 2022.



Refined also announces that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options (“Options”), each with an exercise price of CDN $0.22, to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company. Such Options shall vest in equal quarterly installments on March 21, 2023, June 21, 2023, September 21, 2023 and December 21, 2023, and shall expire December 21, 2025. Each vested Option, upon payment of the exercise price, entitles the holder thereof to receive one common share of the Company.

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Rose Property, a prospective, exploration stage silver-gold-copper-zinc property located near Kamloops, British Columbia. The Company is also reviewing other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

